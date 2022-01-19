The governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello has opened up on his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election

Bello on Wednesday, January 19, stated that he will declare his intention to run for presidency once APC holds it national convention

According to him, he will answer the mandate and calling of Nigerians who want him to build on the achievements of President Buhari

Lokoja - Ahead of the 2023 general election, Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello has said he will declare his intention to run for the presidency.

According to Nigerian Tribune, Bello disclosed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention has to take place before he can declare to contest.

Governor Yahaya Bello says he will declare his intention to run for the presidency once the APC holds it national convention. Photo credit: Yahaya Bello

Source: UGC

The governor made this known on Wednesday, January 19, while addressing journalists in Lokoja, the state capital.

Bello went on to note that he is looking forward to the convention of the ruling APC which is the platform through which he became the governor of Kogi state, Channels TV added.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said:

“By the mandate and calling of Nigerians, Nigerian youths and women and people all over the world that are calling me to run and build on the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari, I will surely answer them immediately after our convention, as the case may be.”

2023 presidency: Yahaya Bello will defeat Atiku hands down, Fani-Kayode declares

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, said that Bello would defeat Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president, in the 2023 presidential election if the duo contested.

In an interview with Channels Television on Friday, January 7, Fani-Kayode said he believes Bello would make an “excellent president."

The ex-miniser added that the Kogi governor would appeal to young Nigerians.

2023: 600 women groups converge on Abuja for Bello’s presidential bid

In a related development, Bello deserves to be the president of Nigeria according to about 600 Women groups.

The groups from different parts of the country and converged in Abuja, the nation’s capital, for a solidarity walk for the Kogi state governor tagged, “One Million Women March for GYB.’’

Under the auspices of Women United For Yahaya Bello, the women groups, including Non-Governmental Organisations, civil society organisations, religious, professional bodies, women in media, politics, market women and top women entrepreneurs, among others, will join the walk to drum support for the governor’s presidential ambition.

Source: Legit.ng