Veteran Fuji musician Wasiu Alabi Pasuma is overflowing with immense joy and gratitude after his beautiful daughter Opeyemi Ololade safely delivered a bouncing baby boy in the United States of America

The proud grandfather took to social media to celebrate the wonderful news while praising his amazing daughter, over her new motherhood journey, while actively doing her military duties in America

Top Nigerian celebrities and excited fans immediately flooded the veteran singer's comment section with heartwarming congratulatory messages to celebrate the newborn addition to the popular entertainment family

Veteran Fuji singer Wasiu Alabi Ajibola Pasuma, also known as Baba Wasi, has announced the birth of his grandson after his daughter, Opeyemi Ololade, welcomed a baby boy in the United States.

The announcement has drawn congratulatory messages from well-wishers and fellow celebrities who are celebrating the happy milestone with the music star and his family.

Fuji singer Pasuma shares emotional message after his daughter gives birth to a baby boy in America. Photo: officialpasuma

Source: Instagram

Pasuma shared the news on his Instagram page, expressing thanks for the safe delivery and describing the newborn as another soldier in the family.

The musician also commended his daughter for balancing her role as an active member of the U.S. Navy with motherhood, while offering prayers of gratitude for the new addition.

The singer described the event as a joyful and proud moment for the household.

“Congratulations To Me, My Darling daughter Opeyemi Ololade, A proud American Navy servicewoman, gave birth to a baby boy yesterday in America. Another soldier joins my family! Alhamdulilahi. So proud of you, my daughter 💙🇺🇸👶🏽”

The announcement attracted warm reactions across social media.

Nollywood actor Muyiwa Ademola, veteran actress Madam Saje, Faithia Williams, and singer Small Doctor were among those who joined in the excitement, sending their goodwill to Pasuma and his daughter.

The moment marks a special chapter for the Fuji legend, who continues to enjoy support from admirers and colleagues as his family grows with this new addition.

Here is Pasuma's Instagram post below:

Celebrities and fans celebrate with Pasuma

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

The post drew warm congratulatory messages from well-wishers and fellow celebrities.

@authenticmuy said:

"Congratulations dear brother. More happiness ❤️"

@iam_smalldoctor commented:

"Congrats Father"

@faithiawilliams reacted:

"Congratulations 👏😍"

@sajetiologa wrote:

"Congratulations latest grandpa ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@otunbablog said:

"Congratulations sir IBAWASI AGBA Grandpa 🙌🙌🙌"

@folajimi360_cutz wrote:

"God thank you for sharing this blessing reach my side titi ayeraye ni n omadupe my wife self gave me bancing baby boy yesterday on the 5th god is the greatest ❤️"

@abike7526 added:

"Alhamudulilah Alhamudulilah Alhamudulilah ope fun Olohun 🙏🙏🙏, Congratulations Alhaji Alabi tia ❤️❤️❤️"

Pasuma rejoices online after welcoming grandson as celebrities and fans flood his page with congratulatory messages. Photo: officialpasuma

Source: Instagram

Pasuma addresses rumoured feud with Saheed Osupa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Fuji singer Wasiu Alabi Pasuma addressed rumours of a war with his colleague Saheed Osupa during a recent performance.

The music star publicly addressed the alleged supremacy battle between them, explaining that he remains in contact with Saheed Osupa and they communicate regularly on the phone despite their busy schedules.

The crowd cheered in excitement as Pasuma clarified that he is not fighting with anyone, with fans expressing relief that the long-standing rumour was finally laid to rest.

Source: Legit.ng