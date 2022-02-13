Ahead of the 2023 elections, presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu revealed what he told President Muhammadu Buhari

The national leader of the APC disclosed that he told the president he would love to replace him but not offend him

Tinubu made this disclosure during his visit to the Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, at his palace in Abeokuta

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, says he told President Muhammadu Buhari that he did not want to step on his toes.

Tinubu had visited the president in Aso Rock last month, where he declared he wants to run for the presidency in 2023.

Speaking on Saturday, February 12, when he visited the Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, at his palace in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Tinubu said he visited the monarch to seek his support for his presidential ambition, Daily Trust reports.

Bola Tinubu on Saturday, February 12, at the palace of Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona the Awujale of the Ijebu Kingdom. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Support Group Germany. +4915217308758

Source: Facebook

Tinubu said he did not want his ambition to create bad blood between himself and Buhari, saying he did not want to offend the President by pulling the carpet from his feet, The Punch added.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said:

“I told the President I want to replace you and I don’t want to offend you. I told the President that I want to step in his shoes but not step on his toes.”

“I told him as the number one citizen, I should start my Presidential bid by informing you first, and he (Buhari) told me to inform the whole world, and I have done that.”

2023 presidency: Tinubu support group distributes smartphones in Lagos, gives important reason

Legit.ng had previously reported that the South West Agenda for Asiwaju 2023 (SWAGA) has distributed Android smartphones to ward leaders in Coker-Aguda and Itire-Ikate Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) registration.

According to the chairman of Lagos Women for SWAGA, Ms Omobolanle Akinyemi-Obe, the phones were distributed to ensure each ward has the opportunity to have access to voter’s registration online portal.

Instead of going to the INEC office for registration, Ms Akinyemi-Obe said the phones would make it easier to register online for their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC).

2023: Powerful northern leader dumps Atiku, backs Tambuwal for presidency

In another development, former governor of Sokoto, Attahiru Bafarawa said that Tambuwal is the right man to be made the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s flagbearer for the 2023 presidential election.

Bafarawa made this declaration on Tuesday, February 8, during Tambuwal's recent visit to Kebbi to meet with PDP stakeholders on his presidential ambition.

The former governor maintained that the aspirant has the capacity to emerge as President Buhari's successor, going by his experience in all arms and levels of government.

Source: Legit.ng