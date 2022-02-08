A sitting at an Osun high court presided over by Justice Sikiru Oke, on Tuesday, February 8, struck out a suit instituted by pro-Rauf Aregbesola’s group, The Osun Progressives (TOP).

In the suit filed by the former Osun governor's allies, Odetayo Olubunmi and Olanrewaju Esther appealed to the court to annul the state congress that elected the Gboyega Famodun-led state executive and declare their faction as the recognised officials of the state chapter, Punch reports.

However, the court struck out the suit based on the consideration of the prayer made by the counsel for the sixth defendant.

The counsel's application was premised on the continued absence of the plaintiffs and/or their Counsel and their refusal to serve the originating processes on the first to fifth defendants.

Source: Legit.ng