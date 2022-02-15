Reported attacks on the convoy of the minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has been debunked by the Nigeria police

This reaction from the police followed reports on Monday, that the former governor's convoy was attacked by unknown gunmen operating in Osogbo, Osun state's capital city

The police, however, said that some security personnel attached to the minister had shot in the air causing residents of Osogbo to scamper for safety

The Police in Osun state on Monday, February 14, denied claims that the former governor of the state Rauf Aregbesola's convoy was attacked and shot at by some hoodlums.

The spokesperson of the Osun state police command in Osogbo, SP Yemisi Opalola, said contrary to the report, it was the minister's escorts who shot in the air without provocation.

Vanguard reports that Opalola in a statement said the shooting by Aregbesola's escorts caused residents of Osogbo to scramble for safety.

Police said Aregbesola's escorts shot in the air causing residents to scramble for safety Photo: Rauf Aregbesola

Source: Facebook

He added that the minister was moving in a convoy of personnel of NSCDC, Correctional Service, Immigration and some other unidentified arms people at about 5.40 pm on Monday, February 14, when the incident occurred.

Sketchy details of the incident

Opalola also said that some persons suspected to be political thugs were in the company of the minister.

She said:

“Thirteen empty shells of G-3, assault and AK-37 rifle were recovered along the road after the minister’s departure."

Further adding that no casualty was recorded from the incident, Opalola said full details about the incident would be made available to the public at the end of the investigation.

She also assured residents of the state that the situation is under control as the police will continuously monitor events in the area.

