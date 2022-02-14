The coveted Nigerian presidency has another new contender in the person of Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo

The young Nigerian is part of a new youth movement known as All Nigerian Youths Reoriented Initiative

Oguntoyinbo stated that he is qualified for the presidency because he is involved in a lot of consultations that affect the lives and businesses of people

FCT, Abuja - Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, a new entrant into the 2023 presidential race under the All Nigerian Youths Reoriented Initiative, has declared he has the mandate of God to contest for the position.

Oguntoyibo made the comment during a recent interview with the Daily Sun newspaper, adding that he is the best man for the job.

Oguntoyinbo declared that he has a divine mandate to contest for the presidency in 2023. Photo credit: @OlufemiAjadio

Source: Twitter

Asked what experience qualifies him for the office of president of the country, Oguntoyibo said:

“I am not indicating interest to run for Nigeria’s presidency to fulfil a personal desire or ambition. It is something I am doing because of a divine call. I am saying that the decision to run for the office of the president is not about Olufemi Ajadi alone- it is an instruction from above.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“So, when journalists ask me my greatest qualification for the job, I say God. And when you have God in anything, you have all.

“Why I am not going for the House of Representatives or the Senate is because that is not what I was instructed to go for, doing so would be acting on my own desires. So, I can tell you that I do not have the divine authority to go for any other office other than the presidency, for now.”

Asked if he is intimidated seeing the calibre of other contenders for the presidential office in 2023, he said:

“I cannot be intimidated. The only reason that should make me be afraid is, one if I am going on my own. Two, if the other contenders are bigger and stronger than the person who said I should go for the office. If not, then I should not be afraid.

“I am someone who respects what the creator has instructed, that is what is most important in life, but that does not mean that I do not have other qualities for the job.

“First and foremost, I am a Nigerian, who has been playing his role in the development of humanity in his own small but impactful way before now. I am an entrepreneur, with employees working for him, paying my tax and paying salaries that sustain families.

“I have also been involved in philanthropy helping to make life easy for those I can reach in my own unique way.”

2023: Akeredolu warns political parties against fielding northern candidates

Meanwhile, chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum and Ondo state governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Tuesday, February 8 warned that any political party that fields a northern candidate in the 2023 presidential election will lose.

Governor Akeredolu disclosed that governors in the southern part of the country under the auspices of the Southern Governors Forum are determined to ensure that the next president comes from the south.

The governor made the comment when he received members of a group, Power Rotation Movement, led by the chairman, Dr. Pogu Bitrus, who also doubles as the chairman, Middle Belt Forum.

2023: Operators of private jets charter experience boom ahead of polls

Meanwhile, due to political activities across the country, private jet charter businesses in Nigeria is currently experiencing a boom.

With the 2023 general elections coming on stream and preparations of election into states and national offices on top gear, the political class has started making use of the aviation sub-sector again.

Since normal scheduled flights may not fit into their itineraries, politicians now resort to private jet charters to move across the country as it enables them to fulfil strict schedules and often complete multiple meetings in different cities and countries.

Source: Legit.ng