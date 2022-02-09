Governor Samuel Ortom has made some very bold statements regarding the spate of insecurity in Benue and Nigeria at large

The Benue state governor said he cannot be intimidated by anyone even though several attempts have been made to eliminate him

In preparation for the worse, Governor Ortom said he has prepared his will and expressed confidence that his family would be fine

Makurdi, Benue state - Samuel Ortom, the governor of Benue state, has revealed that he has already prepared his will due to his strong position on the spate of insecurity in the country.

The governor made this statement on Wednesday, February 9, when he received the team from the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) led by a representative of the director-general, Cecilia Gayya at Government House in Makurdi, Daily Trust reported.

The governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, said he has already prepared his will and is not afraid of anyone. Photo credit: @GovSamuelOrtom

Source: Twitter

Ortom said that he is confident that his family will not fight over his properties if anything happens to him.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“I have written my will. Me, I’m not afraid of anybody. If I die now, my family will not be fighting because of what I have. I have stated what I want.

“And those people who are keeping quiet about what is happening in Nigeria, I want to tell them that they have children. Yes, because silence is consent. So, Nigerians must resist the evil that is happening."

I can't be intimidated - Governor Ortom

Speaking further, Governor Ortom said he is over 60 years of age and cannot be intimidated by anyone.

He continued:

“Me, I have played my part and I promised myself not to be intimidated by anyone. I’m over 60 years. God has given me enough. God has been so gracious to me and I appreciate Him.

“So, nobody should think that him or her will cage Samuel Ortom in this life. But I believe that the God that I serve will surely protect me as He has been doing. Several attempts have been made to eliminate me, to assassinate me but God has protected me."

Even on top of my wife, I remember IDPs, Governor Ortom says

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Governor Ortom of Benue lamented the state of security in the north which has led to the rise in the population of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The governor said he does not get rest of mind or sleep at night when he remembers those in IDP camp who have been forced to flee their homes because of insurgency.

Ortom said the reality of this affects his activeness when he is with the first lady of the state in the bedroom.

Source: Legit.ng