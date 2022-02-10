Governor Udom Emmanuel says he won't interfere in the affairs of the next government when he leaves office

The Akwa Ibom state governor made the comment following criticisms after he chose his preferred successor

The governor stated that when he leaves office, he will arrogate power to himself by acting like a godfather

Uyo - Governor Udom Emmanuel has promised not to interfere in the affairs of governance once his tenure ends on May 29, 2023.

The governor reiterated that he has no intention of running a surrogate leadership after office, promising not to arrogate to himself, the powers of a godfather upon the emergence of a new state chief executive in 2023.

Governor Emmanuel says he is not interested in assuming the role of a political godfather in Akwa Ibom. Photo credit: Akwa Ibom state government

Source: Facebook

The governor stated this on Wednesday, February 9 when he hosted the leadership of a foremost Akwa Ibom-based sociopolitical group, Ibom Patriots, who were at Government House, Uyo, on a solidarity visit to the governor.

The group also declared their support for the choice of Pastor Umo Eno as the preferred aspirant in the 2023 gubernatorial elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The governor who described Ibom Patriots as a group of dignified men and women expressed gratitude for the solidarity visit, affirming that it was the first official visit for such purpose.

His words:

“The era of godfatherism in politics is gone in Akwa Ibom. It is government of the people for the people and by the people. God is interested in the people and God is about the people.

“We are going into an era when power has changed hand into the hand of the Holy Spirit so that no man can boast that I did this or I did that. I will never arrogate to myself that kind of power. You'll never hear me even one day say to even a councilor, I made you a councilor.

“All power belongs to God. It is God who makes people what they are, not man so we must not arrogate such powers to ourselves.”

He asserted that he has done his best to serve the state within his tenure and expressed optimism that his successor will build on what he has done and even surpass his record when he emerges,

Affirming that Umo Eno has the required humility for the service of the state, he said:

“Nobody can serve 7.2 million people if you are not humble at heart. If you are a proud person you cannot serve the people because at some points, there will be need to play the fool and it takes a humble person to play the fool so that peace might reign.”

The Chancellor of Ibom Patriots and leader of the delegation, Obong Bassey Inuaeyen, said the group was fully behind Governor Emmanuel.

Inuaeyen called on people to desist from all sorts of personal attacks on the governor on social media platforms, describing him as representing the collective dignity of Akwa Ibom people.

2023: Akwa Ibom PDP at the risk of collapse over succession crisis

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom state is faced with a threat of massive defection following the recent naming of Eno as Governor Emmanuel's successor.

The governor had announced that Eno - who is said to be his paternal cousin - would be succeeding him as governor of Akwa Ibom state.

Many of the party members have vowed to leave the party for the governor and "his kinsmen" as he has been accused of not consulting with critical stakeholders in the state before choosing his successor.

2023: Onofiok Luke says he won't back down from PDP governorship primary

On his part, a PDP governorship aspirant in the state, Onofiok Luke, has said that his ambition to become governor is still on course.

Luke, a member of the House of Representatives, said this while reacting to the declaration made by Governor Emmanuel.

Luke who is also a former Speaker of the Akwa Ibom state House of Assembly, said he is not worried about Governor Emmanuel's choice.

Source: Legit.ng