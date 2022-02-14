Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the health condition of the APC presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu, has continued to generate mixed reactions

A support group of the APC national leader disclosed that the recent wet dress picture on circulation online is the work of Tinubu's enemies

In a statement released yesterday, the group hinted further that the ex-governor of Lagos state is fit for the task ahead

The Support Groups Management Council has cleared the air regarding the wet dress viral photograph of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The pro-Bola Tinubu coalition said that the viral photograph of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), pictured in a wet dress is the work of mischief-makers.

In a statement issued on Sunday, February 14, the coalition disclosed the viral photo was manipulated, noting that the presidential aspirant is healthy and physically fit to be Nigeria’s president in 2023, contrary to claims by propagandists, The Punch reports.

Asiwaju Tinubu visited top traditional rulers in Egba land on Saturday, February 12. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Support Group Germany. +4915217308758

Source: Facebook

The photo of the ex-governor of Lagos state wet around his lower region had surfaced online with mixed reactions, but the pro-Tinubu group described the claim as false.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The statement partly reads:

“We appeal to Nigerian to ignore the evil-minded machinations and assure Nigerians that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is healthy and strong enough to undertake the responsibilities involved in the expected rigours of campaigns and politicking when the time comes.”

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the official Facebook page of Legit.ng and aired their opinion regarding the development.

For some, Tinubu should go and treat himself if the report is confirmed and for others, it is also a tactics by the party involved.

Lisha Bliss wrote:

"He should go n treat himself ooo."

Shinor Hayor Hardeoye wrote:

"What I know is that you can't impose him on Nigeria youth sha."

Winner Iyarhe wrote:

"Even if we must go into another penury of 8years, at least let it be from a vibrant aspirant not from one old cargo that'll turn uk hospitals into his office abeggg

"Rest tinubu rest!!! Will ya.

"We don't need an online president."

ОЛАКУНЛЕ ЕГУНИЕМИ wrote:

"Make una dey deceive una self."

Omooba Adeoluwakishi Adebiyi said:

"The video was a propaganda too abi?

"Make una continue."

Arinze Prince wrote:

"Every one should resist Old people ruling Nigeria..We want to move forward."

Joe Calino Wet dress or not.......i can't vote for tinubu.....thunder no fit strike me twice."

King Benard wrote:

"I think is right time Nigeria will ask Olusegun Obasanjo to come back and fix this Country."

After return from APC consultation in UK, Tinubu visits ex-presidential aspirant

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Tinubu on Tuesday, February 8, visited Ben Murray-Bruce at Yaba, Lagos, following the death of his mother, Margaret Murray-Bruce.

Tinubu's condolence visit came about a day after his return from the United Kingdom (UK) where he consulted with APC stakeholders ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking on the life and times of the late nonagenarian, Tinubu said she was a great woman whose kindness, candor, sense of commitment, loyalty, and history is worth celebrating.

2023: Powerful northern leader dumps Atiku, backs Tambuwal for presidency

In a related development, former governor of Sokoto, Attahiru Bafarawa said that Tambuwal is the right man to be made the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s flagbearer for the 2023 presidential election.

Bafarawa made this declaration on Tuesday, February 8, during Tambuwal's recent visit to Kebbi to meet with PDP stakeholders on his presidential ambition.

The former governor maintained that the aspirant has the capacity to emerge as President Buhari's successor, going by his experience in all arms and levels of government.

Source: Legit.ng