Ahead of the 2023 elections, the presidential bid of the national leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has again been boosted

This time, a former commissioner in Ondo state, Mr. Femi Adekanmbi has called on the Yoruba race and the APC as a whole to support Tinubu come 2023

Adekanmbi who described the presidential aspirant as a man with good leadership skills noted that his past record is enough to take Nigeria to greater heights

A former commissioner for culture and tourism in Ondo state, Mr. Femi Adekanmbi, has urged the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Yoruba to back Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s 2023 presidency aspiration.

Adekanmbi, who served under the Olusegun Mimiko administration, told reporters in Akure that the former Lagos state governor, as an exemplary leader, has all it takes to transform Nigeria, The Nation reports.

According to him, Tinubu’s qualities are undisputable while his wealth of experience and skill set are much required for national growth.

Asiwaju has continued to make consultations, seeking support from influential personalities in the country. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Support Group Germany. +4915217308758

Source: Facebook

Adekanmbi, who leads one of the groups crusading the APC national leaders presidential aspiration - Ondo State Network for Tinubu, said:

“His (Tinubu’s) track record when he served as the governor of Lagos State has shown everyone beyond any reasonable doubt that we have a man who can put the right structure that Nigeria needs in place.”

Source: Legit.ng