Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged politicians in Lagos state to rally around Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Sanwo-Olu said Tinubu, a former governor of the state us the right man to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in office

The governor said with Tinubu in Aso Rock, the successes recorded in Lagos would be replicated at the national level

Lagos - Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos on Friday, February 18 rallied support for the presidential aspiration of a former governor of the state, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking at the opening session of the 17th Executive and Legislative Parley organised for all elected public office holders in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu said Tinubu possesses the competency and magic wand to turn around the nation’s fortunes for the general good of Nigerians.

Tinubu's presidential ambition has been endorsed by Governor Sanwo-Olu. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

His words:

“Let me stress the importance of working together as one family, especially as we approach 2023, which is an all-important electioneering year.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“There is a whole lot we can achieve together as a united bloc. I enjoin all of us to come together and rally round our leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as he gives the nation’s presidency a shot.

“He has given himself to the good people of Lagos, and now he wants to replicate his progressive ideas at the national level.

“It is time to pay him back with our unwavering support. He is, no doubt, the right and best man for the job. He knows the issues plaguing our nation like the back of his hands and he has the magic wand to fix it.”

Pro-Osinbajo group warns supporters against disparaging Tinubu, associates

Meanwhile, the umbrella body of all Osinbajo support groups, The Progressive Project (TPP) has warned its supporters nationwide not to get involved in conversations disparaging Tinubu, or his associates.

The TPP also warned against any insulting comments directed against any former, present, or serving leaders in the ruling APC.

TPP's director of operations, Alhaji Usman Aliyu Usman, issued the warning at the group's headquarters in Abuja.

2023: Tinubu asked to step down for VP Osinbajo

In a related development, Tinubu has been urged to drop his presidential ambition and rally round Osibanjo for the 2023 presidency.

The convener and national coordinator for Osinbajo Support Movement, Badmus Olawale Liberty, made the call in Abuja on Wednesday, February 16.

Liberty said even though Osinbajo has not publicly declared his intention to contest for the office of the president come 2023, the group will compel him to run.

Source: Legit.ng