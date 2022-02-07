Ahead of the 2023 general elections, consultations are still being made by presidential hopeful, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

But some party loyalist, prominent personalities, to the ex-governor of Lagos state, has called on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to extend his support to Tinubu, being his political leader

Meanwhile, Osinbajo had earlier cautioned his supporters against hurling insults at the national chairman of the ruling APC

Vice President Yemi Osibanjo has been urged to drop his presidential ambition and rally around Chief Bola Tinubu for president in 2023.

A youth leader in the Niger Delta, Mr John Dekawei made the call in Warri, Delta state while speaking to journalists.

He said Professor Osibanjo should be loyal to his political leader, Chief Tinubu by supporting his presidential race, Vanguard reports.

Tinubu returns to Nigeria, ten days after consultations in the UK. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Support Group Germany. +4915217308758 11tt4t879sghior41h.

Source: Facebook

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Prof. Yemi Osinbajo should not forget the role Tinubu played in ensuring that he becomes the Vice President of Nigeria. It is only normal for a man to be loyal to his benefactor”.

“Niger Deltans should waste no time in keying into the Tunubu for president 2023 movement, the Jargaban remains the only antidote for a progressive Nigeria and a better Niger Delta. “

"I am ready to mobilise as many as possible well-meaning Niger Deltans to show support for Tinubu in Niger Delta. Support for Tinubu is support for democracy and a better Nigeria and progressive Niger Delta."

2023: Time Osinbajo will announce presidential bid, his instruction on Tinubu revealed

Sources close to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo's campaign team have claimed that he will announce his presidential bid after the All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention.

The sources said despite moves even from the southwest to discourage the vice president, he has made up his mind to join the race and possibly emerge as the successor of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Even more, one of the sources who spoke with This Day recently stated that in most parts of the country Osinbajo has visited, the call has been for him to contest for the presidency.

2023: Nigerians deserve a leader like Osinbajo, says APC group

Meanwhile, a group, Progressives Opinion Leaders Group (POLG) had urged Osinbajo to contest the 2023 presidential election, saying he was a patriotic and detribalised Nigerian who will commit himself to work for the nation’s growth and development.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to a national newspaper headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, January 6, the national coordinator of the group, Shettima Abba Gana, said Nigeria must move forward.

Gana said Nigerians deserved a leader that could consolidate on the gains of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Source: Legit.ng