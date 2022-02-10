Ahead of the 2023 elections, a support group for the Bola Tinubu presidency, SWAGA, has given ward leaders in Coker-Aguda and Itire-Ikate LCDAs smartphones

The chairman of Lagos Women for SWAGA, Ms Omobolanle Akinyemi-Obe, said the gesture is to ensure more people participate in the online voters registration

SWAGA is at the forefront of the campaign to make Asiwaju Bola Tinubu President Buhari's successor in 2023

Itire-Ikate LCDA, Lagos state - The South West Agenda for Asiwaju 2023 (SWAGA) has distributed Android smartphones to ward leaders in Coker-Aguda and Itire-Ikate Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) registration.

According to the chairman of Lagos Women for SWAGA, Ms Omobolanle Akinyemi-Obe, the phones were distributed to ensure each ward has the opportunity to have access to voter’s registration online portal, The Nation reported.

SWAGA, Tinubu support group, has distributed smartphones to ward leaders in a bid to boost online voters registration. Photo credit: Ayodele T Komolafe

Instead of going to the INEC office for registration, Ms Akinyemi-Obe said the phones would make it easier to register online for their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC).

Her words:

“We want all that are of voting age to register; women traders and entrepreneurs who find it difficult to queue at the INEC office should take advantage of this exercise to register at their convenience. With this, we can put an end to voter’s apathy."

Akinyemi-Obe who is the immediate past Chairman of Coker/Aguda LCDA reminded the gathering that voting is not carried out on social media.

Lagos residents urged to embrace online voters registration

The chairman of Coker/Aguda LCDA, Rasak Ibrahim, urged the residents to embrace online registration.

He said this will save them from queuing at the INEC office for PVC.

Also, the vice chairman of Itire-Ikate LCDA, Yetunde Gimba, urged youths to act on the election through their PVCs.

She said:

“Without PVCs, you can’t vote for the people of your choice. Let’s go for our PVCs and vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023."

