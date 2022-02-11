Presidential aspirant and the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu has carried out another huge step to ensure perfection in the forthcoming general elections

The ex-Lagos governor, appointed a 31-year-old Comrade Muhammad Mahmud to head the APC national media ahead of the 2023 polls

Comrade Mahmud solicits for support from party faithful and Nigerians so to ensure Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC)'s presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed 31-year-old Borno youth, Comrade Muhammad Mahmud as his National Media Coordinator, ahead of the 2023 elections.

Speaking with newsmen in Maiduguri, Mahmud calls for support from all to ensure Tinubu's long-awaited ambition is collectively actualized in order to consolidate President Muhammadu Buhari’s unprecedented transformation and development.

Comrade Mahmud, a very strong media practitioner disclosed that his appointment did not come to him as a surprise, because of Tinubu’s style of a leadership devoid of tribal or ethnic background, Vanguard reports.

Tinubu appoints Comrade Muhammad Mahmud as National Media Coordinator for his 2023 presidential campaign. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Support Group Germany. +4915217308758

Source: Facebook

He said:

“I received with joy my appointment as the National Coordinator, Tinubu Media Support Group.

“Without doubt, this is a daunting assignment taking into account that our principal is a game-changer of Nigerian politics. He is as well a man of many flanks.

“Therefore, our approach shall be very tasking, as we aren’t oblivious of the fact that with the support of well-meaning Nigerians and prayers, we will wither the storm insha’Allah (By God Grace).”

