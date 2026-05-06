A member of the House of Representatives, Joshua Chinedu Obika, has resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and defected to the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), less than two months after joining the ruling party.

Obika, who represents the AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), had moved from the Labour Party (LP) to the APC on 11 March 2026.

Ticket denial triggers defection

His latest defection follows the APC’s decision not to grant him a return ticket ahead of the next general election, a development that appears to have prompted his exit from the party.

Sources familiar with the development said the lawmaker had sought to consolidate his position within the ruling party but was unable to secure the necessary backing for renomination.

NDC offers automatic ticket

Obika is now set to contest for a second term under the platform of the NDC, which has reportedly offered him an automatic ticket.

The move marks another shift in the lawmaker’s political alignment within a short period, highlighting the ongoing realignments ahead of the next electoral cycle.

Political observers say such defections underscore the growing influence of party structures and ticket allocation processes in shaping legislative careers.

Source: Legit.ng