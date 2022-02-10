The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has voiced its displeasure over Governor Rotimi Akeredolu's position on fielding candidates from the region in the 2023 polls

According to the CNG, the Ondo governor has spoken as a self-appointed enemy of the north and democracy

Even more, the group has noted that the north will not allow itself to be intimidated by some persons from the south who bank on threats, blackmail, and hate campaigns

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu's comment that any political party that fields northern candidates ahead of the 2023 elections will fail has brought him under serious, verbal attack.

Northern group reacts

Reacting to Akeredolu's position, the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) on Wednesday, February 9, claimed that he is an enemy to democratic processes in the country, Vanguard reports.

The CNG referred to Akeredolu as a self-appointed enemy of the north (Photo: Governor Rotimi Akeredolu)

The CNG, through its spokesman, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, in a statement affirmed that the Ondo governor's remarks are empty threats and that the north cannot be intimidated into giving up elective positions without elections which is the norm in a democracy.

Added to this, the group stated that Akeredolu, by his position, is trying to infringe on the rights of citizens both to vote for their choice candidates and for politicians to exercise their rights of contesting in elections.

It also described Akeredolu as one of the self-appointed enemies of the north and democracy whose threats will fail

Part of the CNG's statement read:

“For the avoidance of doubt, no amount of threats and intimidation from the South would change the minds of northerners regarding zoning.

“Any president to be elected should be done democratically and not by unnecessary empty expressions by anyone from whatever region and of whatever status."

Supporting the CNG's position, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) noted that Akeredolu should know better and express only what is contained in the constitution.

In a Punch publication, it was quoted:

“As a very senior lawyer, Governor Akeredolu should know the provisions of the constitution. It is, therefore, not possible for a group of states to come together and say we must produce the president. Anybody eyeing that seat must traverse the country, the North and the South to meet the demands of the constitution.”

Field northern candidates in 2023 elections and lose, Buhari's minister tells parties

Meanwhile, Chris Ngige, the minister of labour and employment, had lent his support for the presidency to be zone to the south.

Ngige, in an interview, stated that although most political parties like the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) do not have the principle of rotation in their rules, it was an unwritten agreement enshrined in the Nigerian constitution.

The minister said this ideology runs through all the arms and levels of government in Nigeria to reflect the federal character.

