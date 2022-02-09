Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has charged the PDP supporters and other residents of Abuja to come out to exercise their franchise

Atiku believes it's time for residents who are next door to the seat of power to tell the APC-led government about their sufferings

According to him, there is no better time than now to make a strong statement through the ballot, warning against anything that could dent the credibility of the poll

FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president of Nigeria, has advised residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to troop out on Saturday, February 12, to exercise their voting right in the forthcoming council election.

Leadership reports that this was contained in a press statement issued and signed by Atiku's media adviser, Paul Ibe on Tuesday, February 9.

Legit.ng gathered that the former presidential candidate said that the council election holding at the auspicious time should be an assessment of the performance of the sitting All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government in the country.

Atiku, who contested against President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 election, expressed optimism that residents of the FCT, who are very close to the seat of government would by their observation of the current government use the ballot to communicate to the federal government that it has failed Nigerians in its performance so far.

Atiku said:

“The records of performance between the PDP and APC administrations should provide a guide for the way the people of the FCT should cast their ballot on Saturday. I expect every member of the PDP to be proud of the party at this election and even mobilize their families and friends to vote for PDP’s candidates across all the FCT councils on Saturday."

He appealed to all the officials and security agents that would be mobilized for the election to ensure that the exercise is carried out without hitch.

Legit.ng recalls that voters and politicians have been cautioned by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC over any conduct that may go contrary to the provisions of the electoral act.

INEC had on Tuesday, February 8, warned that the commission would not entertain any vote-buying or selling during the elections.

It said it will deal decisively with anybody or group caught in such an act.

