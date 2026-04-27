A Nigerian lady celebrated gaining admission into UNIZIK after spending five years at home and overcoming academic setbacks

She disclosed that she wrote JAMB four times, did two Post-UTME exams, and completed a JUPEB programme before admission

Despite facing two rejected admissions, she finally secured admission and shared her joyful matriculation experience online

A young lady has shared her testimony while celebrating her matriculation and admission into Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) despite many academic hurdles.

The lady shared lovely pictures of herself on TikTok during her matriculation ceremony while narrating how she spent five years at home before gaining admission.

A UNIZIK student celebrates after writing JAMB 4 times. Photo credit: @iam_omah8/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Lady who did JAMB 4 times speaks

The lady, @iam_omah8, shared how she had written a lot of examinations, writing some more than once. One that caught the attention of many was her writing JAMB 4 times.

According to her, out of those four years, she wrote JAMB twice in 2025, when the JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, announced that 379,997 candidates will have to retake the 2025 UTME due to problems that occurred during the exam.

"Omo who write JAMB once get admission no know say em be Gods favorite,😣" she said.

A newly admitted student shares her academic journey and how she wrote JAMB more than once. Photo credit: @iam_omah8/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Apart from repeating JAMB four times, @iam_omah8 stated, in the TikTok video, that she did 2 Post UTME, went for a JUPEB programme, and was rejected twice for admission. Now a student of UNIZIK, she rejoiced that her story finally paid off.

Capturing her celebration post, she captioned:

"1 Waec. 4 JAMBs (2 in 2025). 2 Post UTME. 1 Jupeb. 2 rejected admissions. 5 years later, it's finally my turn to matriculate."

Celebrating her feat in the comments section, she said:

"Jupeb gave me medical rehabilitation, JAMB gave me MLS so I chose MLS. I got two admissions the year I decided to give up. 😂"

Reactions as student shares JAMB exam struggle

Legit.ng collected reactions from netizens who watched the video. Some of the comments are below:

KatuKoma said:

"2 JAMB, almost picked the JUPEB form this year😂😂, the day my mother was going to pick the form, I checked my portal, and I just gained admission to study my dream course: Law. I screamed ehhh, called my mother to come back that I just got admitted😭😭. I’m forever grateful to God for helping me."

7xprime said:

"I reject all the failure from this caption."

Ann destiny said:

"I wrote once and gain admission in UNIZIK. I'm forever grateful to God."

ANU said"

"1 waec (Done 2023) 1 jamb (processing 2026) Gained admission (2026), matriculation (2027) This is how I want mine to be Lord, I know you can do it. Just 230.😫🙏"

Sunshine ☀️forever said:

"Congratulations, bby.💕Wish to write once and get admitted as well as my preferred course🙏wish this for all jambites."

Watch the video below:

Lady writes JAMB for the 4th time

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination four times shared her 2026 result on social media.

She explained that she had struggled with her memory and understanding of subjects during her previous attempts at the exam.

The lady posted a screenshot of her scores in English, Physics, Biology, and Chemistry to show her latest performance.

Source: Legit.ng