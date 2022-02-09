As preparations for the 2023 general elections reach top gear, some Nigerian politicians and leaders have deemed it fit to go beyond political and party boundaries to discuss the country's future.

These prominent power brokers who met in Lagos recently on a new platform called The 2022 Committee included at least 14 governors, 13 former governors, and past Senate presidents as well as chieftains from both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The politicians meet under the umbrella of The 2022 Committee

Source: Facebook

According to Punch, the crucial discussion was convened by ThisDay's publisher, Nduka Obaigbena, and the chairman, Board of Trustees of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, Kashim Ibrahim-Imam.

Among those who attended the meeting were Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Anyim Pius Anyim, Bukola Saraki, Ikedi Ohakim, Donald Duke and Senator Iyiola Omisore.

In a statement released by the conveners, it was noted that the attendees recognised that "there is an urgent need to seek common ground and irreducible minimum actions to stabilise the polity at this critical time of transition.”

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The Committee which is very keen on the capacity of leaders who will emerge after the 2023 elections said except the country is secured and peaceful, the days ahead are bleak.

Part of the statement by Ogbaigbena and Ibrahim-Imam said:

“The Committee believes that what Nigeria needs today is for all patriots to come together to rescue our nation from all political, economic and security threats, and promote the unity of Nigeria.

"We call on all patriotic volunteers, who are willing and able, to join this collective effort to stabilise the system so we can all build a new Nigeria we can all be proud of.”

The Cable reports that speaking to Nigerians, the committee noted that it is not working for any presidential aspirant.

2023: More pressure kicks in as another media mogul hints at joining presidential race

Meanwhile, news had filtered through that a media mogul and businessman, Dumebi Kachikwu, was considering taking a swipe at Nigeria's number one and most important seat in terms of governance and development.

Speculations became rife moments after Kachikwu appeared in an eight-minute video on Roots TV Nigeria YouTube page titled, 'It is time to serve'.

In the video which was posted on Sunday, January 16, Kachikwu who was the founder of Roots TV blamed the current administration for overseeing a bad economy.

Source: Legit.ng