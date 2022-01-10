In his opinion, Chris Ngige said the idea of rotational presidency is contained in the Nigerian constitution

The minister of labour and employment, therefore, stated that the south should produce Nigeria's next leader

Ngige went on to state that political parties that field northern candidates ahead of 2023 elections will be disappointed

Chris Ngige, the minister of labour and employment, has lent his support for the presidency to be zone to the south.

Ngige, in an interview with Vanguard, stated that although most political parties like the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) do not have the principle of rotation in their rules, it is an unwritten agreement enshrined in the Nigerian constitution.

Ngige said northern voters are wiser now because they have learned from their leaders (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

Source: Facebook

The minister said this ideology runs through all the arms and levels of government in Nigeria to reflect the federal character

Reacting to claims that the PDP is planning to zone the presidential ticket to the north, the minister said the opposition party is only playing a game by waiting to see where the APC will zone the position to.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He stated that the electorate across the country is wise, especially in the north where leaders, according to him, have not done much for their people.

Based on this, he noted that parties that field candidates from the north in 2023 will be on a losing side.

His words:

"In the north-central, there is a minority sympathy in the Middle-belt. There is also minority sympathy in northeast.

"Those who are doing the calculation to go North and bring a million votes will be disappointed because even those voters, you think will be doing North for North, Muslim for Muslim, will not go with you.

"The voters are wiser. What have past Northern leaders done? Did they do things for the north as Ahmadu Bello did? Did they do things for them like Tafawa Balewa? Did they do things for them like Aminu Kano? The answer is no. So, if the PDP makes that mistake, they will have a severe beating more than they received from Buhari."

2023 presidency: Northern elders send strong message to southern leaders

Meanwhile, the northern elders Forum had warned Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) against issuing any threat over the presidency.

The forum said this while reacting to PANDEF’s statement that the north should wait till 2031 before producing another president.

Hakeem Baba Ahmed, NEF’s director of publicity and advocacy, warned that perhaps PANDEF and other groups have not been listening to the north when it stated that it should not be threatened or intimidated by any group or region.

Source: Legit.ng