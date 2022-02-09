The All Progressives Congress Youth Development and Solidarity Forum have raised alarm over the possibility of disenfranchisement of over 20 million members of the ruling party.

The group said the planned Saturday, February 26, APC national convention, these party faithful cutting across 14 states in the federation, comprises of more than 200 local government areas where congresses did not take place or we're distorted.

Speaking at a press conference attended by Legit.ng, the group's secretary, Tobias Ogbeh, said it is regrettable that Governor Mai Mala Buni-led the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) allowed itself to be railroaded by a few individuals.

Ahead of its national convention, the All Progressives Congress revealed youth group says the ruling party is set to disenfranchise more members. Photo credit: Nnenna Ibeh

Alleging that some northern governors have continued to meddle in the constitutional activities of the party, Ogbeh said the APC CECPC has failed to yield to the warnings of some concerned stakeholders over the impending doom that awaits the party.

He said:

"It is on record that these stakeholders have expressed concerns at the threat to APC’s prospects at next year’s general elections should it press ahead to hold its National Convention without first reconciling its warring factions at the state level."

Ogbeh further advised the caretaker committee to accept the position of the Abdullahi Adamu-led Reconciliation Committee.

The Adamu-led committee had recommended more time to settle factional differences and the postponement of the convention.

In addition, the youth forum said any attempt to disenfranchise party members would be rejected.

Ogbeh said:

"In the days leading to the announcement of this phantom date for the convention, we were all witnesses to how one state chapter after the other thronged the national headquarters in Abuja to register their displeasure at how the national level seemed to be unperturbed by the crisis that have crippled the party at the state chapters."

Group warns APC members not to elect EFCC-indicted ex-governors as chairman

In a related development, the South-South Emerging Leaders' Forum (SELF) has warned members of the APC not to elect some former governors and individuals in the race who have been indicted for some financial crimes by anti-corruption agencies.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, January 19, the national coordinator of the group, Barrister Preye Wilson, warned that the ruling party does not need a national chairman that will be dragging in and out of the anti-corruption agencies' offices to explain their dealings in the past.

Barrister Wilson said it is time for the ruling party to deviate from past experiences of electing a former governor as national chairman.

APC state chairman hail Mai Mala Buni, Yahaya Bello

On its part, the forum of the APC state chairmen has described both the Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state and his Kogi state counterpart, Alhaji Yahaya Bello as great blessings to the ruling party.

The forum's chairperson and Borno state APC chairman, Alhaji Bukar Dalori, made the comment on Thursday, February 3 in Abuja, shortly after the inauguration of the newly elected state chairmen of the party.

Dalori, who expressed gratitude to Governor Buni and all other party leaders for the confidence reposed in them said they have watched both Governor Buni and Alhaji Yahaya Bello's exemplary leadership over the years.

