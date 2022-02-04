Group calls for active participation of Nigerian youths in the political affairs of the country to grab power in 2023

Youths vow not to vote if older politicians continue to show interest against their quest for a takeover

Their numerical strength over the older generation puts them at an advantage ahead of 2023, hence they are hopeful a young and tech-savvy president

FCT, Abuja: All is now set for Nigeria's 2023 elections with permutations, consultations, scheming and other things going on openly and behind the scenes.

Recently, top politicians across political divides had declared to run in the much talked about presidential elections in the country. One of such declarations came from the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, disclosed that he went to see the president to formally disclose his intention to run for the office of the president.

2023: How Young Nigerians Are Planning To Take Over Govt Amid Tinubu, Atiku, Others’ Consultations

Source: Original

Declarations by aspirants

Since Tinubu's declaration and Atiku's continuous consultations across the country, young Nigerians and other concerned individuals have lamented that the country cannot continue to be governed by the same old politicians who have since the return to democracy held firm to the nation's leadership positions. Some have argued that despite the government of gerontocracy, the country has remained in a dysfunctional mode since democracy.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Legit.ng meets newspaper reader

John Agaba, a tech expert at a newspaper stand in Jabi, Abuja said he won't vote in the 2023 elections.

According to him:

“In fact, I won't even register for this election. What for? To vote the same recycled leaders? I was not even born when Buhari became the head of state in this country, thirty-something years after, the same man returned to power as the president under a democratic government. What did he change?"

He cited the example of Obasanjo who returned to power after he had served as a military head of state, stating that if the country continues to recycle the same people, then there will always be trouble. According to him, there is no political justification to voting for someone who is above 50 years of age. He would rather stay in his house.

He lamented that in this digital age, a 70-year-old man cannot bring any reasonable idea to the table.

This position is held by many Nigerian youths who believe the country would be better off with a young president.

Youths numeric strength

There are about 90 million registered voters in Nigeria. The Nigerian youths between ages 18-40 constitute about 60 -70 percent of the registered voters, a clear show of their numeric strength during elections. Therefore, it is believed that they have what it takes to change the direction of Nigeria and its leadership.

Legit.ng recalls that during the EndSARS protest, the youths held the country down until the government disbanded the Special Anti-robbery Squad the youths alleged was into the extrajudicial killing, extortion, and other crimes.

Group calls for action

Recall that a pressure group, Action 2023, under the auspices of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, had called on the party to jettison the idea of patronizing politicians above 70 years of age. A statement signed by its national chairman, Rufus Omeire, advised the party to beam its searchlight at aspirants in their 50s.

Similarly, a statement by a coalition under the aegis of Nigeria Youths in Politics (NYP) had called on youths to participate actively in the political affairs of the country as the country prepares for the 2023 elections.

The group reiterated that Nigerians should support younger candidates for political offices. This was contained in a statement issued by the group’s Vice-President, Olufowobi Desmond in Lagos in late 2021.

Media Mogul and presidential aspirant, Dele Momodu, in one of his articles (Pendulum) expressed his disdain for politicians for taking the strength of the youths for granted. Momodu in an article titled: ''My thoughts on the 2023 elections published on This Day newspaper, had this to say:

"I have noticed that most of the aspirants don’t think Nigeria can ever change. Similarly, they don’t even think the youths would ever have a say in what goes on in their country. And if they do, they do not believe that they should be given a chance or have a voice. They see and treat the young ones as being totally helpless and hopeless."

He said the attitude may as well turn out to be their downfall, even as he said that:

''Pride goeth before a fall.''

He further lamented the alleged arrogance of politicians, their disdain and disrespect of the youths, saying such is distressing and disheartening, but that it may also turn out to be a blessing when the young folks take matters into their own hands and demonstrate that they are a veritable force to be reckoned with.

Arewa Youth leader Shettima takes the position

When Legit.ng reached out to the leader of one of the most powerful youth groups in the country, Arewa Youths, its President, Shettima Yerima said anyone above the age of Nigeria's independence should not run for the office of the president.

According to the Arewa youth leader, young Nigerians have the potential to turn things around for the best. He told Legit.ng that, “ We cannot afford to go beyond 50 years of age for an aspirant; probably from 60 downwards. Anything that gets to 60 and above, there is a problem. Globally, most of the leaders today are within that age range and category. Nigeria cannot be an exception.

He said:

“Those within this age range are more sound and more sincere than these set of old people. Everything has a time, and this is the time for the younger generation to take responsibility if we must make anything meaningfully for the best interest of this country."

House of Reps aspirant, Ebokpo speaks

According to a House of Representatives aspirant for Cross River’s Obubra/Etung Federal Constituency, the nation’s leadership should listen to the new call by the younger generation.

He told Legit.ng that leadership is about followership, affirming that if followers are clamoring for a change in approach to governance or how they are represented, then there is a call for the youths to be given a chance. He said that it is always good to listen to the voice of reason just to avoid the incidence of the EndSars.

He said:

“History has never failed, history will always come to remind us of events that we think we have forgotten. We have seen it over time that when some leaders feel that they are the alpha and omega, unshakeable or untouchable, the reverse has always happened. That’s why we have a saying that the voice of the people is the voice of God. The youths need that chance. They need to be given the opportunity this time around."

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Shettima Yerima, President of the Arewa Youths Forum, on Tuesday, February 1, cautioned Nigerian youths against voting for older politicians.

He had warned that any young Nigerian in support of older politicians in the coming election is “on a self-destructive mission.”

It's yet to be seen whether the youths have the capacity to take over from the older generation of Nigerian politicians.

Going by antecedent, the youths had failed at different elections. In 2019, the publisher of SaraReporters, Omoyele Sowore had contested with little or no support from Nigerians, majority of whom are youths. If they must succeed in their quest, then they must be united to confront the recycled government of Nigeria!

Source: Legit.ng