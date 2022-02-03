Nigerians have been assured that the members of various insurgent groups would not be rescinded on their position

This assurance was given by the Borno state governor, Professor Babagana Zulum at the Presidential Villa

According to the governor, the reintegration of insurgents into various communities in the state is already yielding positive results

The governor of Borno state, Babagana Zulum, on Wednesday, January 2, said he was confident that repentant members of the insurgent groups who have been reintegrated into the society would not go back to their old ways.

The Cable reports that Zulum said he is sure about the sincerity of purpose of the repentant insurgents.

The governor said this while addressing State House correspondents after the inauguration of the presidential committee on the repatriation, return, and resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the northeast.

Governor Zulum said he is confident of the sincerity of repentant insurgents Photo: Professor Babagana Umara Zulum mni

Source: Twitter

Zulum said the deradicalisation and rehabilitation of ex-insurgents launched by the Nigerian military in 2016 have started to yield positive results.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He said while no process of doing things can be perfect, the programme is doing well considering the purpose for which it was launched.

He said:

“I believe that over 90 per cent of those that have surrendered are doing well and have given the government the necessary support.

"They’re also calling their colleagues in the bush to come out and join the process of peacebuilding.”

Benefits of insurgents' reintegration programme

The Punch reports that the governor said the government is excited following the inauguration of the committee.

He said the process came at a time when thousands of people were displaced while some are taking refuge in various countries outside the shores of Nigeria.

He stated the federal and the state government have partnered to facilitate the reparation of all IDPs who have taken refuge in the neighbouring countries of Nigeria.

Governor Zulum meets families of 24 abducted persons

Families of the people who were abducted by some terrorists in Chibok have met with Governor Babagana Zulum.

The families of victims of abduction met with the governor at the Government Lodge in Chibok town.

The governor also called for an assessment and submission of a report on the incident which happened in the three communities.

Governor Zulum cries out, says Boko Haram controls 2 LGAs in Borno

Borno Governor Zulum has expressed concern over the growing presence of the Islamic State of West Africa Province in southern Borno.

Zulum claims that two local government areas in Borno state are under the occupation of Boko Haram.

The governor made this known during a courtesy call from the Senate Committee on Army at the Government House.

Source: Legit.ng