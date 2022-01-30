2023 Presidency: UK APC Chapter Visits Tinubu in London

Days after travelling to the United Kingdom, the UK chapter of the ruling APC has visited Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

Tinubu had left Nigeria for London weeks after announcing his intention to run for president in 2023

Tunde Rahman, the media to the former governor of Lagos state, had said his principal was in London for meetings and consultations

London, UK - The United Kingdom (UK) chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has paid a visit to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, a chieftain of the party and presidential aspirant, in London.

The visit comes two days after Tinubu arrived London.

The UK chapter of the APC pays a visit to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in London.

Source: Facebook

Tunde Rahman, Tinubu's media aide, had said the former Lagos governor is in the UK for meetings and consultations.

Legit.ng recalls that Tinubu recently declared his interest to contest for the 2023 presidency after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

He had described his bid to vie for the presidency as a “lifelong ambition”.

Victory sure or not? Nigerian pastor reveals what God told him about Tinubu’s 2023 presidential ambition

Meanwhile, Rev (Dr.) David Oyediran, a popular cleric, has declared that the national leader of the APC, Tinubu, “will rule Nigeria constitutionally.”

Reverend Oyediran who is the general superintendent of Glorious Vision World Outreach Ministries Lagos said Tinubu is one of the few people that have the capacity to restore hope and transform the nation as president.

Legit.ng gathers that the Lagos-based pastor, in a statement titled The mind of God for Nigeria, said he received the revelation after serious intercessions for the nation.

2023: Bishop Umunna predicts what will happen if Tinubu becomes president

In a similar development, Bishop Leonard Umunna, the General Overseer of Bible Life Church Cathedral, Olodi Apapa, Lagos, has said Tinubu will not be as bad as most leaders Nigeria has had if he becomes president in 2023.

The cleric made the prediction in an interview published by The Guardian on Sunday, December 19, 2021.

He, however, said the prediction is based on his personal assessment, noting that God has not spoken to him about Tinubu's strongly speculated presidential ambition.

Presidency 2023: Chicago university finally speaks on Tinubu's graduation

In another related report, the Chicago State University has reportedly confirmed that Tinubu, indeed attended the tertiary institution.

Beverly Poindexter who is in charge of the university's official transcript requests, enrolment and degree verification at the Office of the Registrar, CSU, said this in an email response to its request on Tuesday, January 25.

Poindexter wrote:

“Mr Tinubu did attend our university, however, if further information is needed, go to studentclearinghouse.org website to make a formal request."

