The presidential ambition of APC Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu continues to get more support ahead of 2023

Monsuru Owolabi, an APC leader said President Muhammadu Buhari will support Tinubu because one good turn deserves another

According to him, Buhari contested for the presidency three times without success untill Tinubu’s heroic intervention gave him success

Alhaji Monsuru Alao Owolabi has expressed the optimism that President Muhammadu Buhari will support the presidential aspiration of APC Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said anyone who has the sincere love of Nigeria at heart would have no option but to support the aspiration of the ex-Lagos State Governor.

Speaking as Chief Guest of Honour at an all- night inauguration and induction ceremony organised for an APC stalwart, Alhaji Ibrahim, Alao Megida, into the Orepeju Social Club, Cemetery street Ebute Metta Lagos, Owolabi said President Buhari earlier contested presidential elections three times without success, until Tinubu’s heroic and sacrificial intervention, which saw Buhari’s presidential dream coming to reality for the first time.

2023 presidency: Tinubu's ambition threatened as PDP chieftain woos Ambode, says he has better chances

In a previous report by Legit.ng the race for who succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari has continued to top conversations in the polity.

A Peoples Democratic Party chieftain in Lagos state, Ganiu Taofik, said the gate of the opposition is wide open to accommodate ex-governor Akinwunmi Ambode and any politician willing to abide by the rules of the party.

Taofik, who made this known in an exclusive chat with The Punch, on Tuesday, February 1, also said Ambode has some chances to return as Lagos governor in 2023 if he joins the PDP.

