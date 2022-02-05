Ayo Fayose, former Ekiti state governor, has denied pledging to support Asiwaju Bola Tinubu's 2023 presidential ambition

The former governor he may even consider joining the presidential race, adding that he would trounce Tinubu if he gets the PDP's ticket

As a PDP chieftain, Fayose said he cannot support Tinubu because there is nothing he can gain from his presidency

A former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, says he will defeat Asiwaju Bola Tinubu if the People Democratic Party (PDP) picks him as presidential candidate and the former Lagos governor gets the APC ticket for the 2023 elections.

The Punch reported that Fayose said this in an exclusive interview, add that the PDP chieftain in the southwest said he might consider joining the 2023 presidential race.

Former Ekiti governor, Ayo Fayose, has denied pledging to support Asiwaju Bola Tinubu's presidential ambition. Photo credit: @GovAyoFayose

Source: Twitter

The former governor added that Nigerians would be doomed if they fail to replace the APC with the PDP in Aso Rock come 2023.

I did not pledge to support Tinubu's presidential ambition - Fayose

Meanwhile, Ex-Governor Fayose also described as heresy the claim that he has pledged to support Tinubu's presidential ambition.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

His words:

“Who has told you that I don’t want to be President? Who has told you that if the PDP picks me that I will not defeat Asiwaju? Who has told you? You don’t know maybe I will still contest. If I come out and they zone it to the South-West and they say it’s Fayose, if they pick Asiwaju, I will defeat him!”

Fayose further stated that he has nothing to gain from Tinubu’s presidency as a member of the opposition party.

He added:

“I have never seen the quote. It is impossible. How do I claim to be the husband of a woman in another man’s house? It is all heresies. Loose talks! Listen, PDP government is far better than the APC government in Nigeria. Would he (Tinubu) leave the APC people and come to give me appointments or will he make me vice president, such that I work for the APC? It is not possible. Tinubu is for the APC, I am for the PDP. All these insinuations are just to call the dog a bad name so as to hang it.”

Nigerian pastor reveals what God told him about Tinubu’s 2023 presidential ambition

Meanwhile, Rev (Dr.) David Oyediran, a popular cleric, has declared that Tinubu “will rule Nigeria constitutionally.”

Reverend Oyediran who is the general superintendent of Glorious Vision World Outreach Ministries Lagos said Tinubu is one of the few people that have the capacity to restore hope and transform the nation as president.

The Lagos-based pastor, in a statement titled The mind of God for Nigeria, said he received the revelation after serious intercessions for the nation.

Source: Legit.ng