The list of those who want to contest for president on the platform of the opposition PDP is growing everyday

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state is the latest to officially declare interest in the nation's number one political seat

The former speaker of the House of Representatives said he is well prepared to lead Africa's most populous nation

Sokoto - Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state has declared his intention to run for the presidency as Nigeria moves closer to the 2023 general elections.

Vanguard reported that the chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made this known on Monday evening, January 31, after a high-level stakeholder meeting in Sokoto.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal said he wants to contest the 2023 presidential election on the PDP's platform. Photo credit: Aminu Waziri Tambuwal

Source: Facebook

Speaking at the declaration, Tambuwal said he is not only well prepared but also ready to fix the numerous problem of the country as president of Nigeria.

He said he has distinguished himself not only as governor but as a speaker of the House of Reps without any blemish or corruption tag.

The Sokoto state governors joins other PDP presidential aspirants including media mogul Dele Momodu, former Senate president Bukola Saraki, and Governor Mohammed Bala of Bauchi state who have declared their presidential ambition on the PDP's platform.

Legit.ng recalls that Governor Tambuwal came second to former vice-President Atiku Abubakar at the PDP Presidential primary in 2018.

2023: Why north should produce Nigeria's next president - Dokpesi

Meanwhile, Chief Raymond Dokpesi has said, in line with true zoning, the north should produce the next president of Nigeria in the 2023 general elections .

Dokpesi, the chairman, technical committee for the actualization of Atiku Abubakar presidential ambition made the remark while addressing PDP supporters in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state.

During technical committee's visit on Thursday, January 27, to seek the support of the people, the PDP chieftain went on to note that the tenure of the north for the presidential seat is not yet expired.

Anger, outrage as Dokpesi tells southeast to wait till 2027 for presidency

In another report by Legit.ng, Dokpesi asked the southeast geopolitical zone to wait till 2027 after former Vice President Atiku Abubakar would have done one term in office as president of Nigeria.

However, this has not gone well with many people on social media.

According to reactions sighted by Legit.ng, the statement by Dokpesi is considered an insult to the people of southeast.

Source: Legit.ng