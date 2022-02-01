Governor Wike has said he does not have agreement with any politician regarding the 2023 presidential election

The Rivers state governor said this in reaction to a media report that he is been picked as Atiku's running mate

Governor Wike also spoke about the chances of the PDP in retaining Rivers state after his exit in 2023

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has debunked the report claiming former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has picked him as running mate ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Channels TV reported that the Rivers state governor said no such agreement has been reached between him and any politician.

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, dispelled insinuations about him being picked as former VP Atiku Abubakar's running mate ahead of 2023. Photo credits: Atiku Abubakar, Rivers State Government House

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that Wike said this on Tuesday, February 1, during a stakeholders meeting of the Rivers state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

He said at the appropriate time, members of the party in the southern region will speak in one voice about their decision on the 2023 presidential election.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Rivers governorship election in 2023

Governor Wike also spoke about the PDP's chances to retain the Rivers state governorship seat in the next general elections.

Those who attended the meeting are party executives, national and state assembly members, LGA chairmen, cabinet members, and other high-ranking members of the party.

A report by Business Day newspaper had claimed that Atiku picked Governor Wike as his running mate in place of Peter Obi.

Obi, a former Anambra state governor, an economist was Atiku’s running mate in the 2019 general election.

Sources quoted in the report alleged that Atiku’s decision to dump Obi was because he allegedly made little financial contributions to the 2019 campaign purse as well as inability to win his state Anambra and the southeast for the party in the presidential election.

2023: Bauchi governor Bala Mohammed says Atiku is old, tired to lead Nigeria

Meanwhile, Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed, has said he told Atiku to allow him to contest the presidency in 2023 because he is old and fatigued with Nigeria.

He said this in his speech while receiving the report of a Contact and Consultation Committee which he established for his presidential ambition which was held on Friday, January 28 at Government House, Bauchi.

The committee headed by Senator Adamu Gumba, which was inaugurated in August 2021, visited 16 northern states where it interacted with various stakeholders in those states.

Source: Legit.ng