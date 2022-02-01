Peter Obi, a former vice presidential aspirant, has revealed the only reason why he would contest for the presidency in 2023

The former Anambra state governor said he would submit himself for election if the opposition PDP zones the presidency to the southern part of the country

Going further, he said that no matter the situation or decision made by PDP, he will let Nigerians hear from him

Former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi, has finally declared his intention concerning the 2023 presidency.

According to him, he will run for the post of Nigeria’s president in 2023 if his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, zones its ticket to the southern region of the country.

Obi who was the running mate of former VP Atiku Abubakar in the 2019 presidential election, made this known in a tweet on Tuesday, February 1.

Peter Obi says he will run for the post of Nigeria’s President in 2023 if PDP zones its ticket to the Southern region of the country. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

He wrote:

“Yes, I will step into the field to contest for the opportunity to serve this great country as President if my party, the @OfficialPDPNig, zones the ticket to the south. But if it is thrown open, Nigerians will also hear from me.”

Recall that several presidential hopefuls have emerged from the southern region in the last few days including All Progressives Congress national leader, Bola Tinubu; media personality, Dele Momodu; former secretary to the government of the federation, Pius Anyim; Governor of Ebonyi state, Dave Umahi; ex-governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha; former governor of Abia state and majority whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu; former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Kingsley Moghalu, among others.

Source: Legit.ng