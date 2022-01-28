Abakaliki, Ebonyi - Chief Raymond Dokpesi says in line with true zoning the north should produce the next president of Nigeria in the 2023 general elections .

Dokpesi, the chairman, technical committee for the actualization of Atiku Abubakar presidential ambition made the remark while addressing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state.

During technical committee's visit on Thursday, January 27, to seek the support of the people, the PDP chieftain went on to note that the tenure of the north for the presidential seat is not yet expired.

He argued that the south has had the presidential position for 16 years from 1999-2007 and 2009-2015, adding that naturally, they should produce the next president of the country in 2023 in line with the rotational presidency in the country.

He maintained that those clamoring for the southern presidency were doing so for their selfish interest and not for the interest of the south.

“The south had the presidency from 1999-2007 and again from 2009-2015. The tenure of the North is not yet expired, once it is expired, the south will produce the President, the southeast in particular. All those clamoring for the Presidency to come to the south in 2023 are not asking for it because of the south, they are asking it for their particular interest and the zone they come from.

“And I can tell you for free of charge even the APC itself will not bring it to the southeast, the clamor for it is for the benefit of the South West, not for the benefit of the South East. We are interested in power shifting to the southeast and we have to lay the proper foundation. Time and care are required”, he said.

Anger, outrage as Dokpesi tells southeast to wait till 2027 for presidency

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Dokpesi asked the southeast geopolitical zone to wait till 2027 after Atiku would have done one term in office as president of Nigeria.

However, this has not gone well with many people on social media. According to reactions sighted by Legit.ng, the statement by Dokpesi is an insult to the people of southeast.

Source: Legit.ng