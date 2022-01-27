Ahead of the 2023 general election, a pro-APC group has declared support for Professor Yemi Osinbajo

The group also went a step ahead to urge the vice president to declare his intention to contest for presidency in 30 days

According to the group, VP Osinbajo is a tested and trusted hand and a fully detribalized Nigerian well positioned for the job

FCT, Abuja - The National Coalition Group, NCG, has given Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, 30 days ultimatum to declare interest to run for the office of the president ahead of the 2023 general elections

The group in a letter addressed to the vice president on Thursday, January 27 and seen by Legit.ng, said Osinbajo has the right of first refusal in the quest by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to remain in office beyond 2023.

VP Osinbajo has been constantly under pressure in the last few weeks to declare for the 2023 presidency. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Signed by the duo of Fagbemi Opeyemi and Eli Eberechukwu Dibla, national chairman and national secretary respectively of NCG, the group warned against the danger of heading to the Presidential election with an experimental candidate in the next general election.

The letter read in part:

“2023 would be the first time the APC and entire Nigerians will be electing a new leader after the party completes two full terms of eight years.

“You have the right of first refusal and our opinion poll and survey conducted in the last six months exemplified you as the best option for the APC to have a seamless victory come 2023.

“Our party can no longer experiment with who becomes the Presidential candidate in the 2023 election; Nigerians have spoken via our opinion poll survey, branding you the best option for the party and for Nigerians to sniff fresh air.

“The majority of Nigerians, monarchs, trade unions, students groups, Non-Governmental Organizations, Civil Society Organizations numbering over 149 groups are desirous of seeing Osinbajo fly the ticket of APC in 2023.

“Your personality is reputed with the fear of God, humility, respect for rule of law; you have a classical vision and mission evident in your few months as acting President of Nigeria.

“You have been prepared with deep knowledge and cerebral intelligence to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari as Nigerian President. With you, a new Nigeria is possible.

“You are a tested and trusted hand, fully detribalized; we believe that you will deploy your ideas and best practices to lift the great expectations of Nigerians.

“Consequently, leading Nigeria from where President Muhammadu Buhari would stop in 2023 requires someone with a deep understanding of the present efforts being made by the president; someone with undoubted intellect, capacity, and integrity. You are the person. Please declare!”

2023: No aspirants’ declaration will bother us, says Osinbajo supporters

In a related development, the Progressives Consolidation Group (PCG) has stated that no declaration by any number of aspirants can douse the patriotic passion associated with those championing the cause of an Osinbajo presidency in 2023.

According to the chairman of PCG, Dr. Aliyu Kurfi, the plurality of candidates and political parties are necessary for a robust democracy and a rich array of strong contenders will only deepen the legitimacy of Osinbajo’s eventual victory.

The pro-Osinbajo group also stated that the declarations are healthy for democracy and more aspirants are welcome into the race.

Osinbajo's supporters dominate social media space ahead of 2023 polls

Meanwhile, a groundswell of support is building up daily for Osinbajo, as the 2023 presidential election draws near.

Osinbajo who is yet to declare interest in the 2023 presidential contest has a lot of supporters on social media.

Many of those who are rooting and urging the VP to throw his hat in the ring have now dominated the social media space, projecting his achievements and strength of character, which according to them, stood him out among other would-be contenders.

