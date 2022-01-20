Top executives of the ruling All Progressives Congress are not in support of the new date fixed by the party regarding its national convention

The aggrieved members under the umbrella of the APC Youth Development and Solidarity Forum are of the view that if the party fails to consider their opinion, it would lead to a crisis

Meanwhile, the ruling party had fixed February 26 as the day set aside to conduct its national convention

Abuja- Some concerned stakeholders in the All Progressives Congress (APC), have rejected the proposed Saturday, February 26, date for the party’s national convention.

The group, under the aegis of APC Youth Development and Solidarity Forum, said the ruling party could potentially disintegrate should it proceed with the convention.

The APC stakeholders made their position known in a press conference on Thursday, January 20, in Abuja, The New Telegraph reports.

Governor Buni insists on February 26th, 2022 for the National Convention of the APC. Photo credit: Hon Mai Mala Buni

According to the secretary-general of the group, Hon. Tobias Ogbeh, some party faithful has been working with foreign agents to destabilize the party at the convention, Daily Trust added.

The plan by APC

He noted that the plan is to run a parallel secretariat and institute legal cases against the party to ensure that it doesn’t produce any candidate in 2023.

The negative effect

Ogbeh added that if not properly managed, this could ultimately lead to mass exodus of party members over unresolved and lingering legal issues.

Their demands

The APC stakeholders, therefore, urged the party leadership to announce another date for the convention to save it from being hijacked by some vested interest that does not wish the party well.

Part of the statement reads:

"Our firm belief is that our party would remain united, and all those scheming to undermine the party would be put to shame."

