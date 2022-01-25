A group, Reset Nigeria, has kicked against alleged plans of the PDP to field a northerner in the 2023 presidential election

The group warned that if the PDP fields a northern, the party will implode before the 2023 general elections

There have been rumours of the opposition party planning to field a northern candidate in the forthcoming elections

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has been warned against fielding a presidential candidate from northern Nigeria in 2023 as this may lead to mass exodus within the major opposition party.

A political advocacy group, Reset Nigeria, made the call in a statement issued on Monday, January 14, and sent to Legit.ng.

The Ayu-led PDP has been warned against fielding a northern candidate in 2023. Photo credit: PDP

Source: Facebook

The group said the party risks mass exodus of members and extinction if it fails to field a presidential candidate from southern Nigeria in line with the idea of a rotational presidency between the north and the south.

The statement signed by the group's spokesperson, Ibrahim Mustapha, said it has noticed that some governors in the PDP are plotting to field a northern candidate in a bid for one of them to be chosen as running mate at the poll.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Part of the statement read:

“The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC led by President Muhammadu Buhari (a northerner) would have spent eight years in power by 2023. The PDP as a party is planning to take power back to the north again.

“This may prompt an already impending mass exodus of PDP members to the APC, being that they feel that the ruling party will zone its presidential ticket to the south, which is the right thing to do.

“This is a wind that may blow very soon, and it will come as a rude shock to the PDP. More so, it may be the end of the PDP in Nigeria’s political process.”

The group which said zoning the presidency to the south will rekindle Nigeria’s unity, and promote justice, equity, and fairness, alleged that there are ongoing secret meetings and consultations in the PDP on how best to present a northern presidential candidate in 2023.

The group said:

“We have it on credible authority that former President Olusegun Obasanjo declined to endorse the move to have another northern candidate in 2023 while those pushing for presidential candidates from the south have the blessings of Obasanjo and former President Ibrahim Babangida.

“How can it be that it is always we the northerners that will rule? There is no justice in this matter, we rule, they (south) rule that is justice. My opinion is, when Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure is over, the north should stop.

“He (Buhari) is finishing his eight-year tenure, and how can another northerner contest and also go for another eight years, since each term is four years and it’s allowed to run twice? Honestly, this is not justice.”

Governor Udom Emmanuel asked to run for 2023 presidency

In a related development, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has been asked to contest the 2023 presidential election in order to replicate his industrialization policy at the national level.

The demand was made by some listeners of the popular Brekete Family Radio Live Talk Show in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The demand by the Nigerians was made after Governor Emmanuel spoke on his achievements in the last six years and on the state of the nation.

2023: Save Nigeria Movement faults presidential ambition of Anyim, Wike

Meanwhile, a rights group, Save Nigeria Movement has kicked against the presidential ambition of former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim.

Convener of the group, Rev Solomon Semaka who addressed a press briefing on Monday, January 10, also frowned at the role being played by the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike ahead of 2023, alleging that Wike is working towards imposing a president of Igbo or northern origin.

The group warned Nigerians to be wary of Wike and Anyim, accusing the duo of working solely for their selfish reasons ahead of the polls.

Source: Legit.ng