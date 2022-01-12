The recent declarations by some aspirants in the APC regarding the 2023 general elections have not fazed the Progressives Consolidation Group

According to the pro-Osinbajo group, the declarations are healthy for democracy and more aspirants are welcome into the race

The group further said with more aspirants in the race, an Osinbajo presidency will have more legitimacy

FCT, Abuja - The Progressives Consolidation Group (PCG) has stated that no declaration by any number of aspirants can douse the patriotic passion associated with those championing the cause of an Osinbajo presidency in 2023.

According to the chairman of PCG, Dr. Aliyu Kurfi, the plurality of candidates and political parties are necessary for a robust democracy and a rich array of strong contenders will only deepen the legitimacy of Osinbajo’s eventual victory.

Osinbajo's supporters are confident that the vice president will emerge president in 2023. Photo credit: Sodiq Adelakun/AFP

Source: Getty Images

His words:

“As genuine democrats who believe in the progressive ideals that vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo stands for, we welcome others into the race because we strongly believe that a plurality of candidates and political parties only enhances the robustness of our democracy.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“As I once stated, every well-informed Nigerian knows that PCG is the very first 2023 support group to be formally recognised by our progressive party, APC, and we have never sought to prevent or discourage others from following in our footsteps because vice president Osinbajo will not subscribe to dirty political games that some typically desperate politicians play.

“We are mobilising for Professor Yemi Osinbajo, a man who believes in the rule of law, a man who is a democrat and a great progressive too; nothing in his antecedents ever speaks of anti-democratic standards.

“Therefore, we do not only welcome the declaration by an aspirant; in fact, we anticipate having half a dozen more, so that Osinbajo would emerge from a very rich array of choices offered to the nation by the APC.

“The nature of the political competition that we envisage shall be one characterised by politics without bitterness; to this end, all members of pro-Osinbajo groups have been instructed to address other aspirants with courtesy and avoid getting drawn into the usual mudslinging that characterised Nigerian politics.

“As to the chances of success, we are very confident that Osinbajo will enter and win the race by virtue of all his good qualities and citizens’ expectations to see him build on the foundation laid by President Muhammadu Buhari.”

2023: Osinbajo is best for Nigeria, says General Babangida

In a related development, former Military Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida, has said Vice President Osinbajo has a great passion for Nigeria, describing him as one who can communicate with citizens and inspire people, among other qualities.

The former Nigerian leader also stated that Professor Osinbajo is the best person to lead Nigeria in 2023.

He made the comment when the Osibanjo Grassroot Organisation visited him at his Hill Top residence in Minna, the Niger state capital.

Osinbajo's supporters dominate social media space ahead of 2023 polls

Meanwhile, a groundswell of support is building up daily for Osinbajo, as the 2023 presidential election draws near.

Osinbajo who is yet to declare interest in the 2023 presidential contest has a lot of supporters on social media.

Many of those who are rooting and urging the VP to throw his hat in the ring have now dominated the social media space, projecting his achievements and strength of character, which according to them, stood him out among other would-be contenders.

Source: Legit.ng