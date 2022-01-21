The opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been cautioned against handing its presidential ticket to anyone above the age of 70

This warning was given to the PDP by a pressure group within the party, Action 2023, on Thursday, January 20

According to the pressure group, there are quite a number of young party members whose credentials fit the job of a Nigerian president

A pressure group affiliated with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned against the issuance of the party's presidential ticket to anyone older than 70-year-old.

Releasing its suggested age limit for whoever would win the PDP's presidential ticket, Action 2023, said having an aged person as the party's candidate would cost the party victory at the poll

In a statement signed by its national chairman, Rufus Omeire, Action 2023 said the PDP should do more by beaming its searchlight at aspirants in their 50s.

Vanguard reports that Omeire hinted that there are younger aspirants with great credentials are numerous within the party and should be highly utilised by the PDP.

A reaction to Atiku Abubakar's former spokesperson's letter

The group's reaction follows a comment by a former spokesperson to Atiku Abubakar, PDP 2019 presidential candidate, Segun Sowunmi.

The Punch reports that Sowunmi had in a letter to the party's governors called for the rejection of what he described as a “kindergarten president and commander in chief” for PDP.

However, in his reaction, Omeire said with respect to relevant experience for the top job, Atiku lacks the requisite for the public or private sector.

Omeire said:

“Talking about the experience on the job, maybe Sowunmi should have also talked about his boss’s attitude on abandoning ship mid-sea, the way he did to PDP after the 2019 Presidential election."

Known looters shouldn’t rule Nigeria, says prominent PDP chieftain

Chief Bode George of the PDP wants Nigerians to make the right choice in the forthcoming general election.

George disclosed that ahead of the 2023 elections, corrupt individuals should not be allowed into elective offices.

Speaking further, the PDP chieftain noted that Nigerians should vote for a sincere leader who has the interest of the people at heart.

