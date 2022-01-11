Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN has been getting support from Nigerians ahead of the 2023 general elections

Many have taken to social media to urge the vice president to declare his intentions in the 2023 presidential race

Others have since started a trending hashtag to call attention to the achievements of the vice president and why he should be president in 2023

FCT, Abuja - A groundswell of support is building up daily for current Nigeria's Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, as the 2023 presidential election draws near.

Osinbajo who is yet to declare interest for the 2023 presidential contest has a lot of supporters on social media.

VP Osinbajo is the adopted presidential candidate for so many Nigerians ahead of the 2023 polls. Photo credit: Sodiq Adelakun/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Many of those who are rooting and urging the VP to throw his hat in the ring have now dominated the social media space, projecting his achievements and strength of character, which according to them, stood him out among other would-be contenders.

The strong and positive narratives about Osinbajo trended with the hashtag #My2023PresidentialCandidate.

Below are some of the over 5,000 engagements generated on the trend:

The handle @KObambon wrote:

“He is a man with vision. A man on a mission. He has capacity. He has empathy. He understands the politics of development. He understands what an average Nigerian expects from the government. Osinbajo is that man. He is #My2023PresidentialCandidate.”

@AnastasiaEzeJ1 wrote:

“#My2023PresidentialCandidate is the current Vice President Osinbajo whose integrity and character has remained unsullied over the years and who also has a copious understanding of the things of governance. He is the best man for the job come 2023.”

@ProNigeria1 wrote:

“It is because of the abysmal low performance of his predecessors that arguably formed people's unrealistic expectations of the man Osinbajo in office as a vice president. But today, he has done far more in the same office. Osinbajo is an achiever! #My2023PresidentialCandidate.”

@KemisolaAdekun1 wrote:

“He exudes confidence. He exudes intelligence. He exudes brilliance. He exudes excellence. He exudes integrity. He exudes dignity. He is capable. He is reliable. His name is Oluyemi Osinbajo. He is #My2023PresidentialCandidate.”

@AdewumiCollins wrote:

“It is the quality of his brain, the health of his body, the strength of his character, his loyalty to his boss, and the measure of his competence that has made VP Osinbajo #My2023PresidentialCandidate.”

@HannahAdedoyin2 wrote:

“Imagine a president you'll always want to hear speak. Funny, knows how to thrill and motivate the crowd through his hilarious jokes and commentaries, despite our differences. He is a professor with distinction. We are blessed to him. Osinbajo is #My2023PresidentialCandidate.”

@AdeagboOpeyemi17 wrote:

“He has set a high standard for the office of the Vice President with unmatched achievements & successes. It's time to bring that high standard to the number one office in the country and Osinbajo is the perfect person to set this standard, this is why he is #My2023PresidentialCandidate.”

2023: Osinbajo is best for Nigeria, says General Babangida

Meanwhile, former Military Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida, has said Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has a great passion for Nigeria, describing him as one who can communicate with citizens and inspire people, among other qualities.

The former Nigerian leader also stated that Professor Osinbajo is the best person to lead Nigeria in 2023.

He made the comment when a group, Osibanjo Grassroot Organisation visited him at his Hill Top residence in Minna.

INEC requires N305 billion to conduct the 2023 general elections

In a related development, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Professor Mahmood Yakubu has revealed that the electoral body will require N305 billion to conduct the 2023 general elections.

Yakubi disclosed this during a meeting with the Senate committee on appropriation at the National Assembly on Monday, December 20, 2021.

The INEC boss also noted that the amount will enable the commission to prepare for the election and purchase all the materials needed and also cover several bye-elections across the country.

