Senator Dino Melaye has made his position known regarding the direct primary mode of election in Nigeria

The two-time member of the National Assembly disclosed that the indirect primary mode of election will affect the full participation of political parties

The PDP chieftain hinted further that good governance is identified only when there is a proper electoral system in place

Senator Dino Melaye, a two-time member of the National Assembly, the direct primary option for political parties is the real democracy.

The former lawmaker in a recent interview on Thursday, January 20, said that the controversy surrounding the Electoral Bill 2021 was uncalled for, Leadership reports.

Melaye argued that indirect primary will limit the participation of members of political parties.

Senator Dino Melaye says the PDP is organised and ready to change the fortune of the country. Photo credit: Dino Melaye

Source: Facebook

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“We cannot have a good government without a proper electoral system because the process of electing good leaders start with the electoral laws of the country.

“Democracy is about the people, indirect primary will reduce democracy from ‘government of the people by the people’ to the ‘government of the people by the privileged few."

Speaking on state of the nation, the chieftain of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said Nigeria is “very sick” and “like I always say, there is need for amelioration, correction.”

Senator Melaye said the PDP remains the only option left for Nigerians in order to salvage the country.

He added that the party is organised and ready to change the fortune of the country.

The former lawmaker said the level of loss of value for human life in the country has never been this bad and cannot even be compared with the civil war era.

He added:

“We need a new country where peace, justice, egalitarianism will become the order of the day.”

Mighty mansion: Video shows rare view and features of Dino Melaye's "village home" in Kogi

Previously, Legit.ng reported how Senator Melaye has consistently lived up to this tag as he relentlessly shares on social media, his houses, cars and other material acquisitions.

In a Facebook post, the former Kogi West shared a video of his "village home" in Aiyetoro Gbede, Kogi state.

In the video sighted by Legit.ng, a voice of an unidentified man shows different mouth-watering features of what he described as a "mighty mansion".

Melaye shows off Rolls Royce Cullinan SUV worth over N100m

In a related development, Melaye took to social media to show off one of the exotic cars in his garage, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV.

On Wednesday, June 16, 2021, he took to Instagram to share a photo of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV with the caption:

"As usual talk your rubbish while l cruise The RR."

Source: Legit.ng