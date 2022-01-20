Hon Blessing Agbomhere has said he know the yearnings and aspirations of young people in Nigeria

The APC chieftain made the statement while declaring his intention to vie for the national youth leader position in the APC

The Edo-born politician also said he will ensure young persons are involved in the APC's party processes, and governance

FCT, Abuja - A leading aspirant for the position of National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Hon. Blessing Agbomhere, has promised to mobilise 30 million youths for the ruling party at the 2023 general elections if elected at the forthcoming national convention.

Agbomhere also expressed optimism that the APC would not make the same mistake the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made in electing an inexperienced person as their national youth leader.

Hon. Agbomhere speaking to the press during his declaration in Abuja. Photo credit: APC media

Source: Facebook

Hon. Agbomhere said during his official declaration on Thursday, January 20 in Abuja attended by a Legit.ng reporter, that his intention to run for the office of the national youth leader of APC is for the good of Nigeria.

The APC chieftain, who had contested APC ticket for Edo state governorship and House of Representatives, said the ruling party needs an experienced party man who understands the mood and yearnings of the youths in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

His words:

“Today, Nigeria is where it is because the young minds and intellectual minds are not involved in the governance of our nation, policies and programs.

“Now, we don't want that anymore. We want to now be involved in making policies and programs that will dictate or determine the governance of this nation.”

While acknowledging the voting power of youths, the youth leadership aspirant said:

“The truth of the matter is that the youths of this country has the young, the largest voting constituency in Nigeria, whoever the youths of Nigeria decides to vote for that is the person that will win the presidency come in 2023.”

He stressed that the party needed an experienced party man in his calibre that can canvass and engage the leadership of the party on the need and welfare of the youth at any forum.

He said:

“I will tell anybody, that the biggest mistake any political party has made in Nigeria is the choice of the youth leader of the PDP. The youth leader of the PDP does not have any vision for the party.

“The Nigerian young people needs someone who is versed in the alchemy of of intellectualism, who can stand and speak for the young people and can engage the system.

“Do you think the PDP national youth leader has what it takes to face any PDP leader to tell them what they should do? If that boy goes to the NEC, he will not be able to maintain a position or canvas a position for the young persons of this country.”

Speaking on his aspirations and manifesto for the party, the 42-year-old Agbomhere said he was in the race in order to bring stability and unity back to the youth fold of the party, saying:

“My aspiration is born out of the need to mobilize, galvanize and lead the youth wing of the APC, having served in various capacities in the party.

“Without mincing words, I am contesting the national youth leadership because I want mobilize the APC youths. I want to unite them and galvanize them so that we can all together play our role as young people in building a new Nigeria.

“The Nigeria of our dream can not be possible without the young minds uniting themselves to provide to provide innovative solutions to the myriad challenges in our country.”

APC convention: Mustapha vows to end internal crisis as party chair

In a related development, a frontline national chairmanship aspirant of the APC, Mallam Saliu Mustapha, has promised to adopt preventive diplomacy in crisis management if voted in the party's forthcoming national convention.

The Kwara state-born APC chieftain also promised to discourage a fire-brigade approach to party governance.

Mustapha made his plans known while speaking on Thursday, December 16, 2021, in Abuja at the second annual public lecture summit of the APC Press Corps attended by a Legit.ng reporter.

APC reportedly zones national chairmanship position to north-central

Meanwhile, sources within the APC say the ruling party has decided on its zoning formula ahead of its national convention.

According to the inside sources, the north-central zone will get the chairmanship slot while the southeast will produce the secretary.

The implications of the zoning formula are that three former governors - three from the northeast and one from the northwest interested in the position have been automatically edged out.

Source: Legit.ng