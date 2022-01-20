Nigerians have been preempted on the possiblities of the 2023 general elections not holding in the southwest region

This warning was made by two pan-Yoruba socio-political organisations, Afenifere and Yoruba Council of Elders

The organisations said the resurgence of kidnap incidence in the region might be a mitigating factor against a violence-free election

The leadership of the Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere and the senior elders of the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE), have said that there are possiblities that the 2023 general election might not take place in the southwest region.

The groups decrying the increasing rate of kidnapping in the region said the resurgence of these cases could hamper the elections in southwest.

The Afenifere group has said that the 2023 general election might not hold in the southwest

Source: UGC

Vanguard reports that a statement released by the national publicity secretary of the Afenifere, Jare Ajayi, said that the kidnap of seven people around Isara-Remo on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Sunday, January 16, is an indication that the government at all levels have failed the people.

Ajayi said it is the responsibilty of the government to ensure that the lives and property of the people are secured.

He said the Nigerians government have continued to fail in their primary duties of providing security and welfare for the people.

Ajayi said:

“We recall the incessant kidnapping of and attacks on innocent people in Ondo, Ogun, Osun and Ekiti states.

We also recall the sacking of certain villages in Imeko area of Ogun State, last week. These are unacceptable and must be stopped forthwith by all means."

Government's responsibility in ending insecurity in Nigeria

He said the government’s approach to the issue of insecurity in the country does not show that it has an understanding of the enormity of the problen.

Ajayi also accused the government of treating the insecurity situation as though it were a circus.

The Punch reports that in addition to the submissions made by the Afenifere group, the YCE said there are strong indications that the general elections might not take place as expected.

YCE's national president, Samuel Agbede said there is need for the insecurity bedeviling the region to be address and curbed.

Agbede noted that the elders have on various occassions cried out to governors to check the menace of insecurity which has now become a nuisance wholeheartdely.

He said:

“Kidnappers don’t look at people’s faces, what they want is money and there is a new dimension to it now. Our people now have been engaging in criminal acts."

"It is no longer the Fulani business; it has been embraced by all and sundry across all the regions."

