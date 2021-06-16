Senator Dino Melaye may no longer be in the Senate but he sure has his way of hugging the limelight via social media any time he wants

The former Kogi West senator has taken to Instagram and Facebook to share photos of his Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV

Thousands of comments have trailed the photos as Nigerians express mixed views regarding the lifestyle of the Kogi-born politician

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Senator Dino Melaye, a former lawmaker who represented Kogi West senatorial district in the eighth National Assembly, has taken to social media to show off one of the exotic cars in his garage, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV.

Melaye, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had earlier won the 2019 Kogi West senatorial election but the tribunal sacked him and ordered a fresh election following the petition filed by his opponent and APC candidate, Senator Smart Adeyemi.

Senator Dino Melaye, a former Kogi lawmaker, shows off Rolls Royce Cullinan SUV worth Over N100 million. Photo credit: Dino Melaye

Source: Facebook

Senator Adeyemi eventually won the election, chasing out Melaye from the senatorial seat.

Since losing the election, the flamboyant senator has been busier on social media as he posts photos showcasing his trips abroad and general lifestyle.

On Wednesday, June 16, he took to Instagram to share a photo of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV with the caption:

"As usual talk your rubbish while l cruise The RR."

Senator Melaye also did not forget his Facebook followers as he shared another photo of the same car on the social media platform.

He wrote in Pidgin:

"If you yab me l go ride am, if you no yab me l go ride am....kuku yab me make I continue dey ride am jare.. .Omo Melaye saying Let them say."

An automobile-focused Nigerian blog states that the starting price of a brand new 2020 Cullinan SUV is N117,990,000, excluding delivery fee, import tax and clearing cost.

Controversy, commendations, knocks trail photos

As expected, the post has attracted thousands of comments on Instagram and Facebook.

One of the comments that stood out was a controversial one from an Instagram user, unique.motors.

The comment reads:

"Sir, you still have outstanding balance to pay unique motors. All effort to reach you and Moses prove abortive."

Senator Dino Melaye shows off Rolls Royce Cullinan SUV worth Over N100 million. Photo source: dinomelaye

Source: Instagram

Note that Legit.ng cannot independently verify the veracity of the allegation made by the Instagram user.

Another IG user, arinaade_kaffie, commented:

"I just love everything about you sir."

On Facebook, Toni Otega said:

"Dino the agbaya man! A man like you with huge followers ought to have been encouraging and motivating the jobless teeming youth on how to better their lives in this precarious times we are in as a nation just as reno is doing and not this show off business you got yourself into since you lost reelection."

Matthew Oghenegweke Emanuwa said:

"Dino, this act of yours is not right. It is annoying especially to the 60% youths that are jobless in Nigeria. Are you doing it to intimidate the youths or the people who have decided to follow you on this platform? I used to think that you are a comrade but with all this your flaunting of wealth, i will say that Buhari, whom you usually accuse of corruption and being dictatorial is also better than you."

Jona Pee Osigbemhe said:

"Enjoy your money Senator Dino. This one that bandits, kidnappers, terrorists and criminals are now running things in our corridors, God forbid say anything happen, na next of kin go enjoy and cruise everything. So, cruise and enjoy the RR now Mr. Senator."

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Dino Melaye in Dubai farm

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Melaye showed an uncommon excitement when he visited a farm in Dubai.

The controversial former lawmaker was seen excited in a video posted on his Twitter page on Thursday, January 28.

Melaye said the farm belongs to his "brother and friend" whom he simply called Muhammed.

Source: Legit.ng