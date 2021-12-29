Popularly described as a "flamboyant" politician, Senator Dino Melaye has consistently lived up to this tag as he relentlessly shares on social media, his houses, cars and other material acquisitions.

In a new Facebook post, the former Kogi West shared a video of his "village home" in Aiyetoro Gbede, Kogi state.

Senator Dino Melaye shared on Facebook a video of his village home in Kogi state. Photo credit: Dino Melaye

In the video sighted by Legit.ng, a voice of an unidentified man shows different mouth-watering features of what he described as a "mighty mansion".

"This is Senator Melaye's compound in his country hometown in Aiyetoro Gbede in Ijumu local government (area) of Kogi state," the voice announced in the video as he begins a tour of the mansion.

The duplex and the Boy's Quarters

The narrator shows different views of a white-painted "duplex" and a "six-bedroom" Boy's Quarters.

"It's a duplex, a very mighty mansion and it has a very big space," the narrator continues as he shares different parts of the compound with several buildings.

"There is a field between the main house and the Boy's Quarters."

According to the narrator, the Boy's Quarters alone has six bedrooms.

"You can see the house, it's very mighty house, a very mighty compound," the narrator reiterates as he continues to show various parts.

The sports section and the Chapel where Melaye worships

Behind the Boy's Quarters is a big field housing a "very big, standard" Swimming Pool, a Tennis Court and Volley Ball court.

Also inside the compound is a big Chapel which, according the narrator, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain "built after his late mom, Deaconess Comfort Melaye".

Senator Melaye worships at the Chapel anytime he comes to the village, the narrator says.

Two caravans were also spotted parked in the compound with a power generating set stationed in another side.

How did Nigerians react?

Commenting on the video posted on Facebook, Ehinmola Oluwatomisin Olawumi Justus said:

"This is lovely, having this in your hometown earns you my respect, God bless you more for your community."

Aderemi Adeeko said:

"Nice and large compound with lots of apartments & others."

Kenny Momoh said:

"SDM, after watching this clip despite knowing this location and it's environs very well, what is the koko of this clip. I am highly 'Dinominated' but I wish you can complete your filling station and the shopping center in Ayetoro Gbede for the benefit of all."

Oluwaseun Elijah Adeyemi said:

"I love Senator Dino Melaye for his personality, we both have the same taste most especially for his Luxury life, I am not there today but I am going there bcoz I love quality life. I wish you more achievement, I am celebrating you today for my own to come."

Akintola Mathew Ademola said:

"Wasted assets......how can he maintain this now! Unless if turned into a Factory...!! Dino and family not safe here. Everyone should be feeling the heat!!"

Eric Dibia said:

"SDM,this is just a waste of resources, you only come to Aiyetoro Gbede occassionally and reside in Abuja and also tour around the globe, when you want to renovate this house you spend close to 200m or more, is that not a waste?"

Melaye shows off Rolls Royce Cullinan SUV worth over N100m

Previously, Legit.ng reported how Senator Melaye took to social media to show off one of the exotic cars in his garage, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV.

On Wednesday, June 16, he took to Instagram to share a photo of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV with the caption:

"As usual talk your rubbish while l cruise The RR."

