Salihu Lukman says he held a meeting with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the national leader of the APC, after he resigned as the director-general of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF).

Legit.ng notes that Lukman resigned on Monday, January 17, amid the crisis rocking the ruling party over its national convention.

In a statement released on Wednesday, January 19, the former PGF director general said he had refrained from making comments on his resignation because it has not been formally accepted by the ruling party, Daily Trust reported.

Lukman said he resigned from his position to enable him continue with the campaign to return the ruling APC to "its founding vision which is to build a party that is not only democratic but oriented based on social democratic principles."

What Tinubu told me

The former PGF DG said many party leaders and members have called to express worries over the development.

He said Tinubu, a presidential aspirant, is one of the party leaders who, spoke with him.

Lukman said Tinubu invited him for a meeting on Tuesday, January 18, and commended him for championing the campaigns to reform the party.

He said the former governor of Lagos state also expressed shock that some members of the forum were intolerant to criticism, The Punch also reported.

Lukman said:

“He (Tinubu) argued that any party leader who will not accommodate critical opinion on a fundamental issue such as respecting decisions and especially a matter as sensitive as organising the National Convention, which is the highest organ of the party, such a person is not a democrat and shouldn’t be associated with a party envisioned to be progressive such as the APC.

“With these words, he encouraged me to continue with my campaign, which is what the party need. He declared his support to all decisions of President Buhari to ensure that APC Convention hold in February 2022. Good enough, the Caretaker Committee has announced that the Convention will hold February 26, 2022."

