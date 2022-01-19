Ahead of the national convention of the APC, members of the party have been warned to be wary of some aspirants

According to a south-south group, the convention slated for February 26 in Abuja, should be a deviation from the past

The group stated that a situation where the national chairmanship position is reserved for ex-governors should stop immediately

FCT, Abuja - The South-South Emerging Leaders' Forum (SELF) has warned members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to elect some former governors and individuals in the race who have been indicted for some financial crimes by anti-corruption agencies.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, January 19, the national coordinator of the group, Barrister Preye Wilson, warned that the ruling party does not need a national chairman that will be dragging in and out of the anti-corruption agencies' offices to explain their dealings in the past.

The south-south forum endorsed Senator Sani Musa as the next chairman of the APC. Photo credit: Nigerian Senate

Barrister Wilson said it is time for the ruling party to deviate from past experiences of electing a former governor as national chairman.

The forum warned that if any of these allegedly indicted chairmanship aspirants is elected as a national chairman the party will be easily blackmailed by the opposition parties and other critics.

The south-south group urged the party delegates and leaders at all levels to consider Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, adding that his integrity, track records, firmness, and simplicity stands out among those parading themselves as chairmanship aspirants in APC.

Part of the statement read:

“For us in the South-South Emerging Leaders' Forum, we believe that the best way the ruling party can continue to discourage corruption as clearly stated in the agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari is to elect a new national chairman that's free of EFCC or ICPC cases.

“We also note that since the successful merger process produced the ruling APC former governors have had enough time.

“From our father former governor of Osun state Chief Bisi Akande, who was succeeded by another former governor of Edo, Chief John Odigie Oyegun, and later to another former governor of Edo state, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, we feel it is time to try a senator and a competent hand at that.

“We, therefore, appeal to President Buhari, Senate President and Speaker, former and serving governors, and all the APC leaders at all levels to support the aspiration of Senator Mohammed Sani Musa from Niger state to emerge as the next national chairman of APC.”

