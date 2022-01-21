Senator Orji Kalu, the Chief Whip of the Senate, has shared details that lead to his declaration to run for president in the forthcoming general election

The former governor of Abia state, Kalu disclosed he had a change of mind after due to consultations and requests with prominent national elders

The Politician hinted further that he has all it takes to turn the economic situation of the country around

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu, has said he decided to contest the 2023 presidential election after leaders from the six geopolitical zones convinced him to run.

This is as he revealed that he had earlier told other presidential aspirants like the former governor of Lagos state, Bola Tinubu, former president of the Senate, Pius Anyim and Ebonyi state Governor, David Umahi, that he won’t contest, The Punch reports.

Speaking in an interview on Friday, January 21, Kalu said the leaders cited his capability and experience, adding that he changed his mind about not contesting after due consultations coupled with the request by prominent national elders to join the contest.

Kalu says elders from the six geopolitical zones of the country approached him to run citing his capability and experience. Photo credit: Senator Orji Uzor Kalu

Source: Facebook

In a post shared on his official Facebook page, he expressed the belief that he has the capacity and experience to turn around the economy of the country and fight insecurity.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

On media reports that he attacked Tinubu, Kalu stated that the presidential ambition of this former governor of Lagos state does not threaten his own.

His words:

“Tinubu is not a threat to my ambition and I am not a threat to his ambition. We are very close friends and our friendship is deep-rooted."

2023: Northern group urges Orji Uzor Kalu to run for president

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that a group from the northeast region - Uzor Kalu Support Group (UKSUG) had urged Kalu to run for the 2023 presidential election.

The group said Senator Kalu had wide contacts and acceptance across the country to run for the 2023 presidency.

The coordinator of UKSUG in the northeast, Alhaji Mohammed Yusuf Ajiji who said this in a statement seen by Legit.ng.

He said UKSUG believes that Senator Kalu has the professional and business acumen required to consolidate on the gains so far recorded by the Buhari administration.

Field northern candidates in 2023 elections and lose, Buhari's minister tells parties

In other news, Chris Ngige, the minister of labour and employment, had lent his support for the presidency to be zone to the south.

Ngige, in an interview, stated that although most political parties like the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) do not have the principle of rotation in their rules, it is an unwritten agreement enshrined in the Nigerian constitution.

The minister said this ideology runs through all the arms and levels of government in Nigeria to reflect the federal character.

Source: Legit.ng