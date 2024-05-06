Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has commended students of Eucharistic Heart of Jesus Model College for their remarkable performance in the 2024 UTME

Ilorin, Kwara state – Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has visited the Eucharistic Heart of Jesus Model College in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, to congratulate the students for their outstanding performance in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

Legit.ng recalls that students from the scored between 300 and 355 in the 2024 UTME, out of a total of over 8,000 students who achieved this feat nationwide.

Abdulrazaq says Kwara is emerging on the national stage as a go-to state for quality education Photo credit: @followKWSG

Kwara governor visits school with 35 UTME performers

Governor Abdulrazaq hailed the 35 students who scored between 300 and 355 in the recently concluded UTME.

This was disclosed in a short post alongside a video posted on the Kwara state government’s X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @followKWSG, on Monday, May 6.

He commended the school for making Kwara state proud with their excellent UTME results.

“HE Governor @RealAARahman (CON) paying a visit to Eucharistic Heart of Jesus Model College in Ilorin to congratulate the school and its 35 students who scored between 300 and 355 in the recently held Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). He commended the school for making the state proud with the excellent results in the national exam.”

Kwara emerging as go-to state for quality education

The governor also commended the UTME performance of students from public schools in the state.

Abdulrazaq said their remarkable and outstanding performances have summed up the emergence of Kwara as a go-to state for quality education.

“The Governor also acknowledged the great strides of some public school students who posted superlative performances in the examination. He said the feats, along with other successes of the state, sum up the emergence of Kwara on the national stage as a go-to state for quality education.”

2024 UTME: Kwara public school student scores 362

Legit.ng earlier reported that a 15-year-old student of Government Secondary School, Omu Aran, Kwara state, Olukayode Olusola, scored 362 in the 2024 UTME.

Olukayode’s outstanding performance is a breath of fresh air at a time when people have lost confidence in public schools across the country.

The teenager scored 95 marks each in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry and 77 in English Language.

