Sources within the APC say the ruling party has decided on its zoning formula ahead of its national convention

According to the inside sources, the north-central zone will get the chairmanship slot while the southeast will produce the secretary

The implications of the zoning formula are that three former governors interested in the position have been automatically edged out

FCT, Abuja - A report by The Punch newspaper indicates that the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) may have decided to zone the chairmanship of the party to the north-central region of the country.

According to the report, the national secretary position of the ruling party will be zoned to the southeast while the deputy national chairman (south) is expected to go to the south-south.

APC interim chairman, Mai Mala Buni recently announced that the party's convention will be held in February. Photo credit: Yobe state government

A top chieftain of the APC who made the disclosure, also revealed that the party would be alternating certain positions.

He said positions that were occupied by northerners in the last National Working Committee (NWC) would be given to southerners and vice versa.

His words:

“Discussions are ongoing. So far, we have agreed that the north-central will take the national chairmanship position while the south-south will take the national deputy chairman (south), and then the southeast will get the national secretary position.

“Also, the plan is that all positions that the north occupied in the last NWC will now be occupied by the south. Of course, everyone who wants to contest has the right to do so but this is the plan for now. Other positions will be determined in due course.”

The APC is also expected to set up sub-committees that will handle several aspects of the convention ranging from publicity to budget, security and logistics.

The members of the caretaker committee met in Abuja on Tuesday, January 18 but had yet to finalise discussions and agreed to meet again on Wednesday, January 19.

If the reported zoning arrangement is adopted, it means aspirants for the chairmanship position like Ali Modu Sheriff, Abdulaziz Yari, and Isa Yuguda will lose out.

Sheriff, Yari, and Yuguda are former governors of Borno, Zamfara, and Bauchi states respectively.

While Yuguda and Sheriff are from the northeast, Yari is from the northwest region of the country.

In a related development, The Nation newspaper reports that All Progressives Congress (APC) governors at the weekend foiled a plan to shift the party’s convention.

According to the report, the governors at a meeting in Abuja voted for the convention to hold on Saturday, February 26, and sent emissaries to President Muhammadu Buhari on the need for the convention to hold as decided.

