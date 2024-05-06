Media personality Toke Makinwa disclosed her deepest regrets on Elon Musk's X while responding to a Tweet

The show host, while answering, mentioned that bleaching her skin was the most stupid thing she ever did

She also thanked God for blessing her with money to maintain her bleached skin, as it could have turned out worse

TV and On-air personality Toke Makinwa, aka TM, has gone on Twitter to share one of her regrets.

A tweep had asked what she would do differently if she could return in time. In her response, Toke noted that while regrets are a waste of time, she would not have bleached her skin.

Toke shares regrets about skin bleaching on Twitter Credit: @tokemakinwa

Source: Instagram

Toke added that it was one of the "dumbest things" she ever did.

Toke, who recently shared a desire to build a Christian fellowship for believers, agreed that she was grateful for good genes and money to maintain her skin.

Toke Regrets Bleaching Her Skin

Toke's revelation about bleaching her skin sent Twitter abuzz. The entrepreneur did not only admit to bleaching her own skin, but she wished she could undo the act.

In her own words:

"Nothing. Regret is so exhausting!!!! Wait, maybe bleaching my skin, it was the dumbest thing ever and I’m just so thankful for good genes and money cos…."

See Toke's tweet below:

Nigerians react to Toke's Tweet about Regrets

Nigerian Twitter users are now reacting to Toke Makinwa's tweet. Legit.ng did a compilation below:

@cryptobaddie1:

"Sis u being vulnerable with Nigerians ??? Bad move."

@naturalboifilmz:

"Would you undo your BBL?"

@DiceOfTruth:

"Respect on this. Hope loads of people learn from this."

@FavvyEagle:

"Too real."

@MsFisayo:

"Then stop once you stop you reverse it; the only reason you're still light skinned is cos you're still doing it."

@thatpoetclem:

"Thanks for sharing, people don’t know how damaging it can be to their skin and internal organs,"

@phychem11:

"You won’t do soft BBL?"

@segunizzy:

"What were you doing before that made you think it was wrong? Weren’t you just living your best life?"

Toke desires Christian fellowship for believers

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian media personality Toke Makinwa caused a stir on social media with her intentions to start up a Christian fellowship.

TV host and entrepreneur maintained that she had promised God that she would give him control of her life and everything that mattered to her and also begin a Christian group.

According to her, she would love to experience God, and she further questioned why she hadn't begun earlier. She thanked her creator for keeping his word.

