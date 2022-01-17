Crisis have continued to brew on whether the ruling All Progressives Congress' national convention will hold or not

This has led to the resignation of the director-general of the Progressives Governors' Forum Salihu Lukman

Lukman resigned from his position as DG of PGF after governors of the APC held a meeting at the Kebbi state governor lodge in Abuja on Sunday, January 16

The director-general of the Progressives Governors' Forum, Salihu Lukman, has resigned from his position, Tribune reports.

Lukman's resignation on Monday, January 17, followed a meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors.

Channels Television reports that the governors had met at the Kebbi state Governor's Lodge in the Asokoro area of Abuja on Sunday night over the crisis experienced by the party and in connection with the planned APC national convention.

Lukman resigned his position as DG Progressives Governors' Forum on Monday, January 17 Photo: Mohammed Salihi Lukman

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that the decision to ease Lukman from his position through resignation was to prepare a soft landing for him following all the controversies raised within the party.

Also, agreement for his resignation was said to have been reached at the APC governors meeting after the state leaders were divided over Lukman's fate including the crisis over the party's inability to conduct its national convention.

Tension as APC governors split over February national convention date

There have been disagreements between members of the APC on whether the national convention should be postponed or held in February.

The bickering among party stakeholders has now divided governors who were supposed to meet and decide on a substantive date for the party’s convention.

Emerging reports indicate that the meeting which is expected to put a specific date to the APC convention will now hold on Wednesday, January 12.

At last, APC governors give the final say on convention, decide Buni's fate

APC governors have decided to hold the party's national convention in February.

However, the ruling party's governors during the meeting held in Kebbi state did not fix a date in February for the convention.

The governors and other stakeholders in the party also hailed Governor Mai Mala Buni and gave a vote of confidence in his leadership Your support matters.

The Nigerian governors under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) met on Sunday, January 16, to decide on the date for the party's national convention, Channels TV has said.

The long-awaited meeting was held at the lodge of Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state.

Source: Legit.ng