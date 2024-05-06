Some candidates with high score in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) may not secure admission

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said some candidates who scored high marks in the just concluded 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) may not secure admission to tertiary institutions.

Legit.ng recalls that JAMB released the 2024 UTME results on Tuesday, April 29.

The Spokesman of the Board, Dr. Fabian Benjamin said the UTME is not a pass-fail examination but a selection exercise.

He made this known during an interview with Arise Television on Monday, May 6, Vanguard reports.

Benjamin said UTME candidates who scored less than 200 cannot be said to have failed the examination.

He said their score might just be enough for the course they applied to study at the university.

The JAMB spokesperson further stated that securing admission does not necessarily depend on the UTME score but on the course, and the choice of institution.

“For instance, if I want to read physics today and I have 180 or 200, I may likely gain admission, while somebody who wants to read medicine, for instance, has 320, but he may not be admitted. Because if you want to go to the University of Lagos with 320, on the ranking order of the University of Lagos, you may be number 300.

“Also, maybe the current capacity for that program is just around 200. So it depends on the subscription to the program that you are aspiring to go to. It depends on the university to which you want to go. It depends on the tertiary institution, whether it’s a polytechnic or a college of education.”

2024 UTME: Kwara public school Student scores 362

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that 15-year-old student of Government Secondary School, Omu Aran, Kwara state, Olukayode Olusola, scored 362 in the 2024 UTME.

Olukayode’s outstanding performance is a breath of fresh air at a time when people have lost confidence in public schools across the country.

the teenager scored 95 marks each in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry and 77 in English Language. The outstanding performer planned to study Electrical electronics at the University of Ilorin (UniIlorin) in Kwara state.

