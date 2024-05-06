Arthur Eze is one of the prominent personalities in Nigeria who wants to ensure that President Bola Tinubu's led government succeeds

In achieving this, he appealed to Nigerians to support Tinubu, noting that the president is a man for the people who "has no boundaries" as seen in his choice of appointments

The billionaire businessman made this assertion disclosure when he visited a church and donated N20 million

Nigerian billionaire Prince Arthur Eze has urged the citizenry to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu while praising his inclusive approach to governance.

Arthur Eze sends cryptic message to Nigerians

As reported by The Punch, Eze made the remarks in a video widely shared on social media, which showed him donating N20 million to a church.

The billionaire businessman described Tinubu as a man who has no boundaries, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

He lauded the president for appointing Dave Umahi as the minister of works of Nigeria and Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Eze said:

“Tinubu has no boundary. If you go to Abuja, you will see Wike, an Igbo man as a minister. Umahi is Igbo man, as minister. No boundaries. All the types of people we want.

“So this Nigeria, after eight years, it will change. It has started changing. Now, I beg everybody to support him before we die.”

This is not the first time the billionaire has praised the Tinubu administration.

In October 2023, Eze commended Tinubu described the appointments of cabinet members and heads of agencies by Tinubu as fair.

He noted that President Tinubu has shown he is a detribilised man with good intentions for Nigerians.

Eze said:

‘’Through Tinubu, Igbo got their share, Hausa got their share, Yoruba got their share, and others too.’’

Arthur Eze secures rich oil deal in Uganda, gives details

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria's Oranto Petroleum Ltd(OPL) had secured an extension on its exploration license for another two years.

This will serve as compensation for the company by the Ugandan government for the time lost during COVID-19.

The oil company, fully owned by Prince Arthur Eze and his royal family from the Kingdom of Dunukofia, will now help the country scale up its oil production.

